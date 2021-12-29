The Aitkin Gobbler boys continue to search for their first win of the year after losing a tough one, 52-50 on the road at Hinckley-Finlayson. Aitkin trailed by three at the half and kept it close all the way.
Landon Janzen had 13 to lead the Gobblers who fell to 0-4 with the loss. Gus Sanford, Braedyn Smith and Alex Palm each had eight, Jaelend Williams added seven, Eli Christy had three and Zach MacDonald had two to complete the Gobbler scoring. Aitkin shot poorly from the free throw line hitting just 5-18.
Coach Scott Stanfield on the tough loss, “I think 5-18 from the free throw line says it all.”
Aitkin 29 21 50
H-Finlayson 32 20 52
