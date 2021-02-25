The Aitkin Gobbler boys basketball team had a good week last week, winning a pair of games on the road.
The Gobblers beat Greenway 67-52 Feb. 18 and Braham 58-32 Feb. 20, bringing their record to 5-3 on the season. Coach Scott Stanfield thought it was a good couple games for his club.
“Our kids had a good week,” Stanfield said. “I knew Greenway had only one win but they were going to be better than that. They were, but we played good defense and we got Hunter Nissen some good shots and he lit it up, but he had a good supporting crew as well and I like to see that.”
Nissen had a big night with 28 and he was joined in double figures by Gus Sanford with 13. Owen Hagen and Jaelend Williams each had 10.
Stanfield was happy to welcome Zack MacDonald back to the lineup.
“Zack is a natural point guard and it great to have him back,” the coach said. “He’s picked up his defensive game as well. Gus played well on both ends of the floor, scoring 13 while keeping close to the opposition’s best scorer.
“It was a nice road win.”
The road was a kind place for the Gobblers on Saturday as they won at Braham.
Nissen again led the Gobblers with 21, but Landon Janzen had his best game of the year, throwing down 17 points and grabbing 10 rebounds.
Sanford chipped in with eight, while Alex Palm had five, Williams had four and MacDonald had three.
Aitkin is at Duluth Marshall Feb. 25 and then host Crosby-Ironton Friday at 7:15 p.m.
Aitkin 35 32 – 67
Greenway 32 20 – 52
Aitkin 28 30 – 58
Braham 14 18 – 32
