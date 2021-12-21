The Aitkin Gobbler girls basketball team won its second straight and moved its record to 3-2 for the first time since 2017-18 with a 69-47 home win over the Mille Lacs Raiders Dec.11.
Ella Janzen poured in 26 points and Rae Nyberg added 22 to lead the locals to the win. The Raiders wouldn’t go away though and turned a 26-point Gobbler lead into just 13 late in the ballgame. Aiyanna Mitchell led the Raiders with 19 points.
Gobbler Coach Mike Reem liked the pace of the game, “It was a game of runs, our first half defense caused a nice 19-0 run with a good lead at the half. In the second half they made a run when we played man-to-man and had a couple of injuries. Nyberg and Janzen helped build that nice lead. We need to play better with a lead. Overall the effort was great, happy with the win.”
It was all Aitkin in the first half after Mitchell scored the first points of the game. The Gobblers went on a 19-0 run as Nyberg laid in a reverse layup, Janzen scored off a steal, Nyberg hit a free throw, then a bucket, Sophie Snyder scored underneath, Janzen buried a three, Abby Palm scored on the break, Janzen hit another trey and Emma Skaj scored off the glass and it was 19-2. The Raiders took a timeout at that point with just under eight minutes left in the half.
Brooklyn Orazem hit a pair of free throws to stop the run but the Gobblers scored eight straight to up the score to 27-4. During the run, Emma Jacobson scored a bucket, Palm hit two from the line, Jilly Cline scored and Snyder hit another bucket. The two teams traded points the rest of the half and Aitkin led by 18 at the break.
Janzen opened the second half with a hoop and later hit yet another three before Nyberg got hot. She scored off a steal, then another basket for a 42-19 advantage before Janzen scored again. Celleia Simmons-Merrill scored for the Raiders but Camille Parenteau scored, giving the Gobblers their biggest lead of the game at 46-20. They still led 53-28 after two Nyberg free throws but the Raiders caught fire and went on a 10-0 run of their own to close the gap. Gabby Perkio scored, then Simmons-Merrill hit a basket, Faith Larson scored, Mitchell hit a three and Perkio bookended the run with a pair of buckets making the score 53-40.
Janzen stopped that with a three before Larson and Cline traded hoops. Nyberg scored off a steal for a 60-42 lead, the start of 11 straight points for the Gobbler senior putting Aitkin in front 69-45. Perkio ended the scoring with a basket for the final 69-47.
The rest of the Gobbler scoring was spread out with Snyder scoring five, Emma Skaj, Cline and Palm each scoring four, and Emma Jacobson and Parenteau each adding two. Perkio and Simmons-Merrill each had eight for the Raiders while Katlyn Schoeck had six and Orazem and Larson each had three. The Gobblers were 10-22 from the free throw line while the Raiders were 7-21.
Mille Lacs 14 33 47
Aitkin 32 37 69
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.