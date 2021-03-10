It was a rough couple of games for the Aitkin Gobbler girls basketball team as they lost three games last week to drop their record to 3-13 on the season.
The Gobblers were on the road at Mora on March 1 and lost 65-38.
Teagan Piecek scored 11 to lead the Gobblers while Rae Nyberg had eight.
The Gobblers hosted Park Rapids in Mid-State play March 2 and, although they beat the Panthers on the road earlier in the season, this time around it was a different story as the visitors ran off to a 61-39 win on Aitkin’s Senior Night.
The Panthers got off to a good start leading 30-5 and it didn’t get much better as the locals couldn’t get anything going on the offensive end.
The score rose to 59-19 in the second half when the Gobblers caught fire and started an 18-0 run to get it to 59-37.
Highlighting the run was seven points from Piecek, and scoring from the rest of the crew as well. They played tough defense for that three-minute span and the results were good. The Panthers managed just two points over the final minutes. Piecek led the scoring in this one with 19, while Nyberg had nine and Ehnstrom had eight.
The Gobblers completed a three-game week with a jaunt to Nevis March 5 and after a slow start, made it a game before falling 76-67.
Ally Ehnstrom had a big night putting up 23 points, whle Teagan Piecek added 14 and Rae Nyberg and Ella Janzen both had 10.
The Gobblers close out the season at Braham March 12.
Aitkin 16 22 – 38
Mora 31 34 – 65
Park Rapids 40 21 – 61
Aitkin 14 25 – 39
Aitkin 31 36 – 67
Nevis 42 34 – 76
