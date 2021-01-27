It was a tale of two halves on Jan.19 as the Crosby-Ironton Ranger girls basketball team outscored the Aitkin Gobblers 32-16 in the second half on their way to a 63-45 victory.
The game was close at the break, just a 2-point lead by the Rangers at 31-29 but they broke loose in the second and rolled to the win.
Gobbler Coach Donavon Daiker liked his team’s effort.
“We played really well, the score was 42-40 with 7:30 left in the game,” Daiker said. “Unfortunately we stopped executing on both ends of the court and were outscored 21-6 over that last seven minutes. Turnovers and missed layups really cost us in this game.”
The Gobblers were led by Rae Nyberg with 15 points, Teagan Piecek had 14, while Jillian Cline had her best game of the season with 13.
Aitkin shot just 31% on 16-for-52 from the field, including 8-for-26 from the 3-point line. The Rangers were 26-58 from the field for 45% and were led by Tori Oehrlein with 30 points on the night.
“Each game this season we have taken positive steps toward winning these games. Winning is something that a team has to learn to do and we are getting real close to that point,” Daiker explained after the game.
Aitkin lost a pair of games due to COVID-19 and hopes to get back into play this week.
Aitkin 29 16 – 45
Crosby-Ironton 31 32 – 63
