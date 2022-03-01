It’s no secret that the Aitkin Gobbler girls basketball team has struggled in the new year but all that was forgotten Feb. 25 when Aitkin played its final home game against the visiting Staples-Motley Cardinals, a team that beat the Gobblers 74-54 earlier in the season.
This time, with Rae Nyberg, who didn’t play the first time around, back in the lineup, it was a different story. Aitkin picked up a 60-55 win in the season finale. Nyberg had a big night with 19 points and 12 rebounds and two big free throws with under 10 seconds to go to secure the victory, the Gobblers seventh of the season.
Ella Janzen hit six threes for 18 points and Emma Skaj worked very hard to post 11 points and 11 rebounds. Sara Thompson, Camille Parenteau and Abby Palm each had four points to complete the scoring.
Aitkin started out on a high note as Janzen buried a three and after a Cardinal hoop, Nyberg hit two baskets and Skaj nailed a pair from the line.
Later in the half the Cardinals ran 10 straight and took a three-point lead at 16-13. Thompson scored her two hoops in a two minute span and the Cardinals kept the pressure on and led 26-19 when Janzen hit a three and Parenteau scored on a turnaround. The Cardinals led 29-24 but Palm hit a pair and Janzen buried another three to close it to 31-29 at the break.
Nyberg gave the Gobblers the first lead of the second half with 14:45 remaining and the two teams traded hoops until the Cardinals secured a 47-42 lead. Nyberg converted a three-point play and Janzen knocked down a pair of missiles; the Gobblers led 51-47.
After calling time out the Cardinals rallied again. Five straight points gave them the 52-51 lead. Janzen answered with a trey and a pair of free throws for a 56-52 lead before Addi Lorber was fouled on a three-point shot and made all three to close it to 56-55. That brought the game to its biggest play. The Gobblers ran the “homerun” pass and Janzen hit Nyberg in stride and she layed it in for a 58-55 lead. After a missed free throw, the Cardinals had to foul and Nyberg swished them both to put the game out of reach.
Was the long pass a good coaching call?, Nyberg explained, “Nope, Ella told me it was open on the previous possession so we decided to try it and it worked perfectly.” When asked about the key free throws at the end she told herself “Dont’ miss” Janzen chatted about how the Gobblers did such a good job of playing catch and keeping the ball out of the Cardinals’ hands in the final minute, “I just told everybody that we needed to stay calm and not make any bad passes and it worked out.” How about the difference between the two games they played against the Cardinals she said, “I’m a lot more happy after this one.”
Coach Mike Reem was also asked about a comparison, “We didn’t have Rae the first game and if you put her 19 points into that game it’s a one point game. We also rebounded a lot better in this one. I think we shot better too and made some big plays. It’s a huge win for us.”
Aitkin was a very respectable 15-22 from the line while the Cardinals were 17-31. It was parent’s night and senior night and the Gobbler faithful honored seniors Jilly Cline, Rae Nyberg and Sophie Snyder.
Staples-Motley 31 24 55
Aitkin 29 31 60
The Aitkin Gobbler girls basketball team lost its13th straight game Feb. 24 in travel to Pequot Lakes and was handed an 89-18 defeat at the hands of the Patriots.
Pequot Lakes raced out to a 29-0 lead before the Gobblers finally scored at the 10:56 mark. The rest of the half was all Patriots as they easily handled the undermanned Gobblers.
Ella Janzen and Abby Palm each had five points to lead Aitkin while Rae Nyberg and Emma Jacobson each had three and Camille Parenteau had two points.
Aitkin was 4-14 from the line while the Patriots were 13-18. The Gobblers fall to 6-18 with the loss while the Patriots move to 23-1.
Aitkin 10 8 18
Pequot Lakes 60 29 89
