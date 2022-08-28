Gobbler girls have ‘heart and hustle’

The Aitkin Gobbler volleyball team is ready for the 2022 season with a number of varsity players back for another year and the addition of a player they missed a lot last year due to injury.
Coach Julie Asmus has a big crew of players this year with over 40 girls coming out for the sport. She said she is excited for the season to get underway, “We have Teagan Piecek back after missing last season and some other outstanding seniors including Jessica Much, Kenzie Hamilton, Brooke Zubke, Maddie Hamilton, Savannah Holm, Emma Miles and Emma Ostrowski. Kendall Ratz is the only junior but I expect some nice contributions from sophomores Abby Palm, Bailey O’Neil and Hannah Jones.”
The Gobblers, coming off an 8-16 season last year will open the season Aug. 30 at Onamia and don’t have a home match until Sept.15.
Nevertheless, Asmus is optimistic about this year’s team, “I’m excited to have five players back and I think their experience will help the rest of the players’ transition to varsity a smooth one,” she said. “We were able to play in the Brainerd league this summer and also play in a tournament in Duluth. I think that will help our team to be more cohesive right away. We will be a scrappy team with a lot of heart and hustle.”
