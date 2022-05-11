The Aitkin Gobblers girls softball team swept a pair of games at Pine City May 6 to up its record to 3-3 on the season.
Aitkin won game one 8-4 with the locals getting just four hits, using walks and errors to keep the lead.
In the opener, Pine City scored three in the top of the first but Aitkin got four back in its half of the inning. Errors and walks got the game to 3-2, Camille Parenteau singled and errors gave Aitkin two more runs. In the third, three more were scored as Parenteau singled, Buchholz reached and Sophie Snyder doubled for a 6-3 lead. Bailey Gabrio’s grounder supplied another and it was 7-3. The Gobblers got its final run in the fourth as Ella Janzen reached on an error and later came home on a Buchholz single.
Parenteau was 2-3 with a run batted in, Buchholz was 1-3 with one knocked in and Snyder brought three home on a 1-2 day. Buchholz got the win on the mound going the distance, giving up four runs on four hits, one walk and had four strikeouts. She threw 69 pitches, 49 of them for strikes.
Pine City 4 4 7
Aitkin 8 4 3
WP Megan Buchholz (3-1)
LP S. Schneider
Kendall Ratz went the distance in game two as the Gobblers scored a 4-2 victory despite picking up just five hits. Aitkin opened up a 3-0 lead in the second as Ella Janzen singled, Kortney Lamke reached on an error, Camille Parenteau hit a grounder to score one run, Sophie Snyder singled for another run and Bailey Gabrio delivered the third run with a base hit.
Pine City answered with a couple of runs but the Gobblers got the final run in the fourth as Snyder reached second on an error and Sage Puhl brought her home for the final 4-2 score.
Snyder, Gabrio, Puhl, Alaina Hagestuen, Janzen and Parenteau all had one hit in the game with Gabrio, Puhl and Parenteau driving in runs. Ratz went the distance on the hill throwing 57 pitches 33 for strikes, walked three and struck out three.
Aitkin 4 5 0
Pine City 2 4 4
WP Kendall Ratz (1-2)
If you’re a fan of offense, you loved the matchup May 2 between the visiting Crosby-Ironton Rangers and the Aitkin Gobblers.
The two teams combined for 33 runs and 42 hits in a game won by the Gobblers 20-13. The Rangers held the lead until the bottom of the fifth when Aitkin scored nine runs and the team added seven more in the sixth and had the game in hand.
Megan Buchholz went the distance throwing 155 pitches, 106 of them for strikes and the Gobbler offense got hits from everybody that stepped into the batters box. The win gives Aitkin a record of 2-3 on the season.
The Gobblers got a couple in the first as Ella Janzen scored on a ground out and Kortney Lamke on a passed ball. The Gobblers got a run in the second and another in the third before the Rangers got going. It was 11-4 Rangers into the fifth before the locals took the lead back. Janzen, Lamke and Camille Parenteau all singled and all scored as Sophie Snyder, walked and Bailey Gabrio singled for a pair. Sage Puhl doubled, Savannah Parenteau singled, Ailie Kullhem singled, Janzen had her second hit of the inning, Puhl and Buchholz followed with hits before the inning came to a close and the Gobblers were in front 13-11. C-I tied the game in the top of the sixth but Aitkin was far from finished. Snyder homered to left for a 14-13 lead followed by hits by Gabrio, Camille Parenteau, Puhl, Savannah Parenteau, Janzen, Lamke, Buchholz, Camille, Snyder and Gabrio again as the Gobblers took a 20-13 lead.
Aitkin was led by Camille Parenteau who was 4-5 with four runs batted in, Janzen was 3-4, Savannah Parenteau was 3-5 and Gabrio was also 3-5. Lamke, Kullhem, Buchholz, Snyder and Puhl all had two hits in the offensive attack.
C-Ironton 13 19 5
Aitkin 20 23 3
WP Megan Buchholz (2-1)
LP L. Young
