Coach Donavon Daiker could not have predicted how his Aitkin softball team would play in its opener April 16.
The Gobblers scored 16 runs in the bottom of the first inning, and went on to a four-inning, 34-0 whipping of the visiting Floodwood Polar Bears.
A number of Daiker’s lineup batted three times in the opening inning, as Floodwood couldn’t find the plate. That led to a number of easy runs for the Gobblers. Daiker also was happy with how winning pitcher Kendall Ratz responded.
“I love how Kendall pitched, especially after sitting so long between innings,” Daiker said. Ratz gave up just two hits, hit one batter and scattered six strikeouts in the three innings she pitched.
Kortney Lamke pitched the final frame.
The Gobblers used 18 hits and 18 walks to put a lot of runners on base in the game and Daiker liked that as well.
“Our batters did a great job tracking pitches and started hitting the strikes we saw,” he said.
Aitkin was led at the plate by Camryn Leiviska who was 4-5 with 6 runs batted in.
The Gobblers will be on the road at Esko for their next game at 4:30 p.m. April 23.
R H E
Floodwood 0 2 3
Aitkin 34 18 1
(0) comments
