With the guidelines being loosened, the Aitkin Gobblers were able to have more fans in the stands and the wrestlers definitely gave them something to roar about.
Aitkin finished up its regular season on the home mat with three big wins and a close loss, bringing their record to 17-13.
Aitkin hosted Pine City and Grand Rapids March 4. They easily handled the Dragons, 66-12 with Pine City not fielding a full team. The Gobblers went neck and neck with the Thunderhawks, with Aitkin falling behind in the end, 31-36 and allowing Grand Rapids to keep the “Cream Can” for another year. Grand Rapids also won 66-24 over Pine City in the third match of the triangular.
On Saturday, the Gobblers won two Mid-State Conference matches while recognizing parents and honoring their seniors.
The wins ended them with a 3-2 conference record. In the first match of the afternoon, the Gobblers went 66-15 over a young Park Rapids team with Staples-Motley over the Tigers, 54-21 in the second match of the triangular.
The season’s last home match for the Gobbler wrestlers was against the Staples-Motley Cardinals and it turned out to be the “match of the season” with Aitkin shutting out Staples 67-0.
The last time the Gobblers shut out Staples was the first time they matched in 1960, according to former coach Noel Bailey. It was Staples’ first year of wrestling and Aitkin’s fifth. He estimated that Staples has won at least 60% of the yearly matches since that time.
The Don Dravis/Noel Bailey wrestling coach dynasties spanned over 25 years. Bailey recalled a memorable night on the home mat in the old gym when Staples was rated No. 1 in state. The matches were close all evening, but Aitkin pulled out the win by a few points. Staples went on again that year to win the state title but Bailey remembers that night as a “sweet” win for the Gobblers. Shut outs are rare in wrestling, especially against good opponents.
The Saturday match-up was full of excitement with the Gobblers attaining six pins, a five-point tech fall, a couple four-point major decisions and close three pointers, along with some bloody noses and major upsets.
Senior Sam Ostrode’s determination was evident in the final match at heavyweight as he held on to his 2-1 lead right to the final buzzer.
The Aitkin fans on their feet, erupted in yelling and applause as Sam did a couple fist pumps of victory for himself and the team.
Coach Larry Liljenquist circles with the team after each match, and he praised the team effort and spirit.
The Gobblers will enter team Section 7A action with the No. 3 seed. The first round of team sections will be March 11 with seeds 1, 4, 5, 8 wrestling at the No. 1 seed Royalton and seeds 2, 3, 6, 7 at No. 2 seed Holdingford. The top team from each site will advance to the second round, referred to as the “Super Section,” which will be Saturday in Cass Lake. The top two teams from the first round from Section 7 and Section 8 will compete within their section to determine the championship team and they will advance to wrestle the championship team from the other section. The first place team from that match-up will advance to MSHSL Team State Tournament Saturday, March 27 at St. Michael-Albertville.
Aitkin 66, Pine City 12
106-John Pelarski, forfeit.
113-Nathan Trotter, forfeit.
120-James Erickson, forfeit.
126-Marshall Larson pinned Tristan Johnson in :54.
132-Kenny Erickson, forfeit.
138-Carson Kullhem pinned Caleb Cunnien in 3:40.
145-Hayden Workman, forfeit.
152-Tyler Decent pinned Damion Torgerson in 3:02.
160-Jacob Williams won a 3-1 decision over Timmy Johnson.
170-Dan Decent lost by fall to Jacob Lindahl.
182-Hunter Hills wrestled a 14-9 major over Gavin Rochstroh.
195-Zach Leitinger pinned Logan Klecki in 1:41.
220-Nathan Stifter, forfeit.
Hwt.-Sam Ostrode fell to Justin Matson.
Kyle Hacker, Corey Hill, Jacob Espeseth and Maddy Strohmayer won exhibition matches for the JV.
Grand Rapids 36, Aitkin 31
106-John Pelarski fell to Alex Lehman.
113-Nathan Trotter lost a 2-5 decision to Justin Jobe.
120-James Erickson wrestled a 19-4 technical fall over Asher Brenden in 4:46.
126-Marshall Larson pinned Oliver Spawn in :25.
132-Kenny Erickson won a 12-2 major decision over Phil Keenan.
138-Carson Kullhem won a 5-3 decision over Zach Wilke.
145-Hayden Workman lost by fall to Dusty Wilke.
152-Tyler Decent fell to Cayden Lehman.
160-Jack Grell won a 5-3 decision over Brayden Jones.
170-Jacob Williams won a 15-7 major over Trevor Snetsinger.
182-Hunter Hills pinned Weston Danielson in 1:49.
195-Zach Leitinger lost a 5-9 decision to Matt Rajala.
220-Nathan Stifter fell to Clayton Danielson.
Hwt.-Nathan Stifter fell to Noah Brenden.
Tyler Hacker, Jackson Cline, Jacob Espeseth, Dan Decent and Dane Larson won JV exhibition matches.
Aitkin 66, Park Rapids 15
106-John Pelarski fell to Robby Sherk.
113-Nathan Trotter pinned Wrigley Clark in 2:51.
120-Marshall Larson pinned Eli Burton in 3:29.
126-James Erickson pinned Jarett Calzki in 5:06.
132-Kenny Erickson pinned Henry Thorseon in 2:56.
138-Carson Kullhem, forfeit.
145-Hayden Workman lost by fall to Lucas Kritzeck
152-Jack Grell, forfeit.
160-Tyler Decent, forfeit.
170-Josh Hagestuen, forfeit.
182-Hunter Hills, forfeit.
195-Zach Leitinger lost a 0-1 decision to Trisin Hill.
220-Nathan Stifter, forfeit.
Hwt.-Sam Ostrode, forfeit.
Tyler Hacker, Maddy Strohmayer, Jake McGuire, Jackson Cline, Jacob Espeseth and Dane Larson won JV exhibitions matches.
Aitkin 67, Staples-Motley 0
106-John Pelarski won a 9-1 major decision over Riley Reese.
113-Nathan Trotter pinned Aiden Winter in 2:36.
120-Marshall Larson won a 3-1 decision over Colbe Tappe.
126-James Erickson won an 18-3 tech fall over Owen Winter.
132-Kenny Erickson pinned Dalton Wells in 3:46.
138-Carson Kullhem won a 10-2 major over Connor Dobson.
145-Hayden Workman pinned Blake Neelen in 3:43.
152-Jack Grell won a 5-3 decision over Logan Weite.
160-Jacob Williams, forfeit.
170-Josh Hagestuen won a 5-2 decision over Hunter Martin.
182-Hunter Hills came back to pin Alex Giza in 4:46.
195-Zach Leitinger pinned Steven Petrich in 1:04.
220-Nathan Stifter pinned Bedeguz Pali in :52.
Hwt.-Sam Ostrode won a 2-1 decision over Cole Winkels.
Kyle Hacker, Noah Roettger, Jacob Espeseth and Dane Larson won exhibition for the JV.
