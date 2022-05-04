The Pequot Lakes Patriots hosted the Aitkin Gobblers in a twin-bill April 29 and got a pair of good pitching performances in limiting Aitkin to just two runs and four hits, winning both games, 4-1 and 12-1, dropping the Gobblers to 1-3 on the season.
Aitkin got its only run of game one in the first inning as Ailie Kullhem walked, stole second and after Buchholz was hit by a pitch, Sophie Snyder and Camille Parenteau both walked to force in the run.
The Pats got three in their half of the inning and added one more in the fourth. Morgan Eckes got the win, giving up three hits, walked three and fanned 13. Buchholz took the loss, fanning three and walking one while throwing 73 pitches, 53 for strikes. Kortney Lamke went 1-4 while Buchholz was 1-2 and Parenteau was 1-2.
The second game saw the Patriots score five in the bottom of the first and four in the third, adding three more in the fourth for a 12-1 lead and that’s where the scoring ended.
Winning pitcher Kaitlyn Geshwill fanned 11 in the game while closing hurler Kendall Ratz walked four and struck out seven. She threw 106 pitches, 66 for strikes.
Aitkin 1 3 1
P. Lakes 4 7 0
WP Morgan Eckes
LP Megan Buchholz (1-1)
Aitkin 1 1 2
P. Lakes 12 9 0
WP Kaitlyn Geshwill
LP Kendall Ratz (0-2)
The Aitkin Gobbler softball team celebrated its home opener April 28 but the Mille Lacs Raiders ended up being the happier team after sending the Gobblers home with a 10-1 victory.
The Raiders jumped out to a 9-0 lead before Aitkin got on the scoreboard. Mille Lacs roughed up starter Kendall Ratz and reliever Megan Buchholz gave up six hits but Aitkin committed seven errors that proved costly in the loss. The Raiders scored a run in the first, four more in the second, two in the third and two more in the fourth before Aitkin tallied in the bottom of the fourth. Kortney Lamke reached second on an error, Buchholz singled her to third and she scored on a passed ball. The final run by the Raiders was scored in the seventh to make the final 10-1.
Thompson pitched a great game for the Raiders, going the distance, giving up just two hits, walking two and striking out 14. Ratz went three innings, taking the loss, giving up seven hits, walking two and fanning four while Ratz went the final four innings, also walking a pair and striking out four.
Ailie Kullhem and Buchholz had the only Gobbler hits of the game as they fell to 1-1 on the season.
Mille Lacs 10 6 1
Aitkin 1 2 7
WP Thompson
LP Kendall Ratz (0-1)
The Gobblers are on the road at Pine City May 6.
