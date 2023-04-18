Gobbler softball on a streak at 4-0

The Aitkin Gobbler softball team moved its record to 4-0 with a doubleheader sweep over the visiting Pine City Dragons, winning 15-1 and 9-0 last Friday.
In the opener, Aitkin took advantage of a dozen walks and had just five hits in the game. They scored 11 runs in the second inning on their way to the win. Emma Skaj and Hannah Jones each had two hits and Ailie Kullhem had the other while Ella Janzen scored three runs and Skaj, Sage Puhl, Jones and Talia Hasskamp each scored twice. Kullhem drove in four and Skaj knocked in three to lead the Gobblers.
Kendall Ratz picked up her second win, striking out seven and walking one while giving up just two hits.
Pine City 1 2 0
Aitkin 15 5 0
WP Kendall Ratz (2-0)
The Gobblers completed the sweep with a lightning shortened 9-0 win. Sienna Melz got the win on the hill going three innings, giving up just one hit, walked four and struck out five. She threw 78 pitches, 40 for strikes. Janzen went 3-3 with three runs scored and Kullhem was 2-3 with two runs scored and three RBIs. Aitkin stole 11 bases in the contest.
Janzen got Aitkin going with a lead-off triple in the first and stole home. Camille Parenteau tripled in the second and scored on a groundout for a 2-0 lead. Aitkin made it 5-0 in the third as Janzen singled, Kullhem doubled for a run, Skaj grounded out for a run, Abby Palm walked and later stole home. The team picked up four more in the fourth. Jones singled, Janzen doubled, Kullhem singled, Palm tripled and stole home again for the final run.
Aitkin 9 9 0
Pine City 0 1 0
WP Sienna Melz (1-0)
Aitkin is at Crosby-Ironton this Friday.
GOBBLERS SWEEP CARDS
The Aitkin Gobblers swept the Staples/Motley Cardinals April 11 in a pair of games played at St. Ben’s.
In the 20-2 win, Ratz went five on the hill scattering four hits while walking none and fanning five.
Abby Palm and Emma Skaj each had three hits with four and five runs batted in respectively. Aitkin had 13 hits.
In the 8-0 win, Haley Shereck and Ratz combined on a three-hitter while walking one and striking out five. Parenteau had two hits and five RBIs and Kullhem banged out three hits.
The Gobblers had eight hits in the win. Nice start at 2-0 on the season.
