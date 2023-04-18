Gobbler softball on a streak at 4-0

The Aitkin Gobbler softball team moved its record to 4-0 with a doubleheader sweep over the visiting Pine City Dragons, winning 15-1 and 9-0 last Friday.

In the opener, Aitkin took advantage of a dozen walks and had just five hits in the game. They scored 11 runs in the second inning on their way to the win. Emma Skaj and Hannah Jones each had two hits and Ailie Kullhem had the other while Ella Janzen scored three runs and Skaj, Sage Puhl, Jones and Talia Hasskamp each scored twice. Kullhem drove in four and Skaj knocked in three to lead the Gobblers.

