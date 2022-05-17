Bailey Gabrio rapped a double to drive home the tying and winning runs as the Aitkin Gobblers beat Willmar in the finale of the three-game event in Victoria May 14.
The win capped a 2-1 day and gives the locals a 7-5 record going into play this week. Aitkin rallied with three in the bottom of the seventh to get the win. They rallied from two deficits in the game and finished off an exciting week with Gabrio’s walk-off hit. The Gobblers trailed 3-2 into the fourth but Camille Parenteau walked, Sophie Snyder singled, Savanna Parenteau singled for a run and Kendall Ratz grounded out, driving home another run to put Aitkin in front 4-3. They trailed 6-4 into the final inning but Kortney Lamke and Parenteau walked, Snyder doubled for a run, setting the stage for Gabrio’s heroics. Megan Buchholz picked up the win, scattering six hits, walking one and striking out three. Ella Janzen was 2-4, Snyder was 2-4, Gabrio was 2-4 for three runs batted in and Ratz knocked in two despite going 0-3.
Willmar 6 19 0
Aitkin 7 11 0
WP Megan Buchholz (4-2)
LP L. Reed
The Gobblers won the second game of the event, an 18-2 win over Minneapolis Roosevelt.
Janzen had an inside the park home run to pace the Gobblers. No other stats were available for this one.
Aitkin opened the Saturday triple-header with a 6-0 loss to Esko. The Gobblers mustered just three hits in the game, two for Janzen and one by Ailie Kullhem. Megan Buchholz took the loss for Aitkin, giving up 10 hits, walking two and fanning three in the game.
Esko 6 10 0
Aitkin 0 3 0
WP M. Marciulionus
LP Megan Buchholz (3-2)
The Aitkin Gobbler softball team split a pair with visiting Detroit Lakes March 10, winning the opener 6-1 and dropping a 20-9 decision in the nightcap.
The split gives Aitkin a 5-4 record on the season. The Lakers led 1-0 into the Gobbler half of the second when the locals took over. They plated four in the inning as Buchholz walked, Camille Parenteau was hit by a pitch, Sophie Snyder singled, Gabrio ripped a basehit, Kullhem walked and Janzen doubled for two more to make it 4-1. Aitkin scored two more in the fifth as Buchholz walked, Parenteau and Snyder singled and Gabrio smacked a double to score the two runs. Gabrio was 3-3 with a trio of runs batted in, Buchholz was 2-3 with one run batted in, Janzen was 2-4 with two brought home and Snyder was 2-4. Buchholz went the distance giving up four hits and one run while striking out seven and not walking a batter.
Detroit Lakes 1 4 0
Aitkin 6 12 0
WP Megan Buchholz (3-1)
LP Sidney
The nightcap turned into a nightmare for the Gobblers as they gave up 13 runs in the fifth inning after leading 8-7 going into the inning. Aitkin trailed 2-0 in the second but answered with six runs to take the lead. Kullhem, Janzen and Lamke all walked before Buchholz hit a sacrifice fly for one run. Steals of home by Parenteau who had walked and Snyder who had singled produced two more runs and Kendall Ratz finished off the big inning with another hit and a 6-2 lead. Four Laker runs in the second and another in the third gave them a 7-6 edge but Aitkin responded again, scoring a run to tie it at 7-7 as Gabrio walked, got around to third and scored on a sacrifice fly from Kullhem. Aitkin took an 8-7 lead in the fourth as Parenteau walked and came home on a Gabrio double. The top of the fifth was a disaster as Aitkin couldn’t get the third out and the Lakers put a 13 spot on the board. Aitkin got its final run in their half as Kullhem walked, Janzen doubled and a double steal produced the final run of the game. Janzen and Parenteau were both 2-3 and Snyder and Gabrio both had run-producing hits. Buchholz started, going 2-1/3, giving up six runs, walking two and striking out three. Kendall Ratz came on and took the loss, giving up 12 hits and 14 runs while walking two and fanning five.
Detroit Lakes 20 20 0
Aitkin 9 8 0
WP E. Coley
LP Kendall Ratz (0-1)
Mora had a schedule conflict with May 19, so Rush City will replace Mora and travel here May 19.
