The season came to an end for the Aitkin softball team May 31 as the Gobblers lost a 10-8 decision to Esko.
The Gobblers rallied for six runs in the seventh but came up short to end the year with a record of 10-11.
Aitkin took a 1-0 lead in the first as Ella Janzen, Ailie Kullhem and Kortney Lamke all singled before Megan Buchholz brought home a run with a base hit. Esko led 6-1 before the Gobblers struck again as Janzen singled and Lamke doubled her home to trail 6-2. The Eskimos had a big lead at 10-2 entering the final inning but the Gobblers weren’t ready to cash out yet. Janzen started it with her third single, Kullhem was hit by a pitch, Lamke singled for a run, Buchholz doubled for two more, Bailey Gabrio singled for a run, Alaina Hagestuen singled for another and Abby Palm brought home the sixth run with a ground out. A strikeout ended the contest.
Megan Buchholz, the Gobblers workhorse all season went the distance for Aitkin, giving up 10 runs to the hard-hitting Eskimos, walking eight and not striking out a hitter. She led the way at the plate as well as she went 3-4 with a trio of runs batted in. Janzen was 3-4 and scored three runs, Lamke was also 3-4 with a pair of runs batted in and Gabrio and Hagestuen each had a hit and a run driven in.
It was a tough end for a great group of seniors who have helped to turn the program around in 2022.
Lakes Jam 2022 takes place June 23-25 at Brainerd International Raceway.
Eighties rock groups Kix, Warrant and… yes… Tesla, will play the main stage Thursday, June 23. On Friday, concert goers will hear headliner Jon Pardi at 10 p.m. and Cole Swindell will headline Saturday at 10 p.m.
The Aitkin Age has two three-day passes with access to general admission area of concert to give away. The only catch is winning them. The Age is asking participants to send us a picture of yourself or you and a group of friends dressed as your favorite musical artist or band. The Age will then post all of the submissions at www.aitkinage.com and ask readers to vote for their favorite photo. Submit photos by emailing with full name and phone number (so we can notify you) to news.age@apgecm.com or drop entries off at the Age office located at 213 Minnesota Ave., Aitkin.
Voting will take place from May 27 through June 10.
