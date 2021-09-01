The Aitkin Gobbler tennis team opened its season Aug. 23 at the Mora Invitational.
While the Gobblers lost all three matches, two were 4-3 defeats to Mora and North Branch.
“Our kids played a lot of tennis this summer and it showed right away,” said coach Jen Waldorf. “Two close matches and, even with the 7-0 loss to Cloquet, it was a good day for us.”
Aitkin was set to host the Aitkin Invitational Friday, but got rained out.
The Gobblers are scheduled to host Virginia Thursday, Sept. 2, at 3:45 p.m.
Mora Invitational
North Branch 4, Aitkin 3
#1 Singles Rachel Weiderman (NB) beat Breanna Hines (A) 6-4, 3-6 (10-4)
#2 Singles Macy Paulbeck (A) beat Harley Bistodeau 6-3, 6-4
#3 Singles Madi Lehrer (A) beat Nora Touissant 7-5, 6-3
#4 Singles Samantha Much (A) beat Ashley Bistodeau 3-6, 7-6 (10-7)
#1 Doubles Sophia Helinsky/Justine Joyal (NB) beat Ashlyn Berg/Sophie Ryan 6-4, 7-5
#2 Doubles Brooke Roth/Carrie Hall (NB) beat Aliyah Fayaz/Bailey Gabrio 6-3, 6-3
#3 Doubles Natalie Gant/Jillian Horsfall (NB) beat Alex Brucker/Kennedy Jorgensen 6-2, 6-3
Mora 4, Aitkin 3
#1 Singles Breanna Hines (A) beat Maren Ryan 6-3, 6-4
#2 Singles Parker Ennis (M) beat Macy Paulbeck 7-6, 6-4
#3 Singles Madi Lehrer (A) beat Hazel Carder 6-3, 6-2
#4 Singles Sophie Peterson (M) beat Sam Much 6-3, 6-7, (10-4)
#1 Doubles Ria Edberg/Emma Anderson (M) beat Ashlyn Berg/Sophie Ryan 6-4, 7-5
#2 Doubles Aliyah Fayaz/Bailey Gabrio (A) beat Lauren Kohlgraf/Annelise Moe 5-7, 6-3 (10-4)
#3 Doubles Mya Peterson/Teagan Oslin (M) beat Alex Brucker/Kennedy Jorgensen 6-3, 6-4
Cloquet 7, Aitkin 0
#1 Singles Marian Dostal (C) beat Breanna Hines 7-5, 6-7 (10-1)
#2 Singles Winnie Benjamin-Hall (C) beat Macy Paulbeck 7-6, 6-4
#3 Singles Lydia Stone (C) beat Madi Lehrer 6-4, 6-4
#4 Singles Addie Loeb (C) beat Sam Much 6-3, 6-3
#1 Doubles Jayden Karpinen/Brynn Martin (C) beat Ashlyn Berg/Sophie Ryan 6-4, 6-3
#2 Doubles Carlie Maslowski/Alexis Goranson (C) beat Aliyah Fayaz/Bailey Gabrio 6-4, 6-4
#3 Doubles Bella Harriman/Dana Jones (C) beat Alex Brucker/Kennedy Jorgensen 6-4, 6-2.
