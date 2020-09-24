The Aitkin Gobbler tennis girls remained winless on the season last week, dropping a pair of matches to the Foley Falcons.
Aitkin opened the week Sept. 15 with a 6-1 loss at Foley, with Madi Lehrer gaining the only Gobbler win of the match. On Sept. 17, Foley shut out Aitkin 7-0 at Aitkin.
Coach Jen Waldorf looked back on another tough week.
“A very tough week facing one of the toughest opponents in the conference,” Waldorf said. “We are still trying to work on consistency and movement. We seem to know what needs to be done on the court; now it’s just a case of execution.
“With two days of practice coming up, we are looking to work on these things to be ready for Crosby-Ironton,” she added.
Gobbler assistant coach Ann Erlandson said that at the junior varsity level, scores are not kept, so there are no results to report.
Depending on the number of players each team has, they may play more than one match each day and may play only one set or not even a whole set.
The Gobblers traveled to C-I on Tuesday, then close out the home season Monday, Sept. 28 at 4:30 p.m. against Little Falls.
RESULTS
FOLEY 6, AITKIN 1
#1 Singles Brooke Beier (F) beat Grace Janzen 6-0, 6-0
#2 Singles Savannah Gapinski (F) beat Breanna Hines 6-1, 6-1
#3 Singles Alaina Hageman (F) beat Macy Paulbeck 6-4, 6-1
#4 Singles Madi Lehrer (A) beat Lorissa Lewandowski 6-4, 6-1
#1 Doubles Jami Novak/Sydney Gapinski (F) beat Ashlyn Berg/Katelyn Welle 6-0, 6-2
#2 Doubles Kristen O’Brien/Macy Zawacki (F) beat Sophie Ryan/Emma Skaj 6-0, 6-1
#3 Doubles McKenna Gross/Jayden Hermanson/ (F) beat Bree Voller/Sonia Faust 6-0, 6-0
FOLEY 7, AITKIN 0
#1 Singles Brooke Beier (F) beat Grace Janzen 6-0, 6-0
#2 Singles Alaina Hageman (F) beat Breanna Hines 6-1, 6-0
#3 Singles Kristen O’Brien (F) beat Macy Paulbeck 6-1, 6-3
#4 Singles Henley Wruck (F) beat Madi Lehrer 6-3, 6-4
#1 Doubles Jami Novak/Savannah Gapinski (F) beat Ashlyn Berg/Katelyn Welle 6-0, 6-0
#2 Doubles Sydney Gapinski/Macy Zawacki (F) beat Sophie Ryan/Emma Skaj 6-3, 6-1
#3 Doubles McKenna Gross/Natalie Hanks (F) beat Bree Voller/Sonia Faust 6-0, 6-0.
