The Pine City Tigers swept a pair of matches with the Aitkin Gobbler tennis team last week, dropping the locals to 0-4 on the season.
The Gobbler’s fell 7-0 Aug. 31 on the road and Sept. 3 at home.
“It was another very tough week for our young players,” said coach Jen Waldorf. “We work hard, have very tough competition and we are young and inexperienced.
“Our singles players are showing potential and improving their strategy,” she added. “Our kids know they are going to take a lot of lumps this season.”
Waldorf praised the work of Macy Paulbeck at No. 3 singles Sept. 3.
“Macy had a great match today and probably should have won but got nervous and lacked the confiedence to finish,” Waldorf said. “They just don’t have enough match experience and it shows.”
Aitkin will play Pierz at home Sept. 10 at 4:30 p.m., following the Labor Day holiday weekend.
RESULTS
PINE CITY 7, AITKIN 0
#1 Singles Lydia Adams (PC) beat Grace Janzen 6-0, 6-0
#2 Singles Ella Sell (PC) beat Breanna Hines 6-0, 6-2
#3 Singles Addison Sell (PC) beat Macy Paulbeck 6-2, 6-3
#4 Singles Claire Emmons (PC) beat Madi Lehrer 6-1, 6-1
#1 Doubles Maddie Berglund/Katie Miller (PC) beat Ashlyn Berg/Katelyn Welle 6-0, 6-0
#2 Doubles Allison Unverzagt/Sophie Lahti (PC) beat Alex Brucker/Sophie Ryan 6-0, 6-1
#3 Doubles Rhaya Mernick/Malia Mikysha (PC) beat Bree Voller/Emma Skaj 6-4, 6-1
PINE CITY 7, AITKIN 0
#1 Singles Ella Sell (PC) beat Grace Janzen 6-0, 6-0
#2 Singles Addison Sell (PC) beat Breanna Hines 6-4, 6-3
#3 Singles Allison Unverzegt (PC) beat Macy Paulbeck 6-7 (7-3), 6-2, 7-6 (8-6)
#4 Lily Struss (PC) beat Madi Lehrer 6-1, 7-5
#1 Doubles Lydia Adams/Katie Miller (PC) beat Ashlyn Berg/Katelyn Welle 6-0, 6-0
#2 Doubles Sophie Lahti/Maddie Berglund (PC) beat Sophie Ryan/Sonja Faust 6-2, 6-3
#3 Doubles Claire Emmons/Malia Mikysha (PC) beat Bree Voller/Emma Skaj 6-1, 6-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.