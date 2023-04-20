Gobbler tennis gears up for season

The Aitkin Gobbler tennis team is short on experience but long on excitement as players get ready to open the season hopefully sooner than later.
Coach Jen Waldorf has more, “This year’s season still has a lot of questions. We have a very low number of kids out this year. Five boys return from last year’s team so we have five new players getting an opportunity to move into the starting lineup. Blaise Sanford is our senior captain who will be playing singles and doubles. Josh Kukowski is our other senior who will be playing mainly doubles. Zander Peterson is a freshman who will most likely make the jump to number one singles.
“Other returning players are our only junior Josh Stanley who will be a solid singles player; Wyatt Crowther and Noland Nordberg who can play either singles or doubles and have varsity experience. Newcomers to the varsity will be Parker Laird, Andrew Hudrlik, Isaac Asmus, Wyatt Winter, Will Henline, Reese Wendlandt and Micah Morris. They will all get thrown into the lineup to see if they make an impact. A good handful of boys hit over the winter and have extremely positive attitudes and work very hard and never give up the fight. Once again the section favorite will be Rock Ridge.
“Aitkin of course is always in the fight and is not to be taken lightly. All home matches will be played in Crosby due to the Aitkin courts being in disrepair and in the process of getting redone.”
WIN AT BIG LAKE
The Gobblers opened the season with a 7-0 shutout win at Big Lake April 13. Aitkin played pretty flawless as the team swept all seven matches in straight sets.
