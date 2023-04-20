Gobbler tennis gears up for season

Blaise Sanford (left) and Josh Kukowski both picked up wins in the Gobblers win over Big Lake.

 Jen Waldorf

The Aitkin Gobbler tennis team is short on experience but long on excitement as players get ready to open the season hopefully sooner than later.

Coach Jen Waldorf has more, “This year’s season still has a lot of questions. We have a very low number of kids out this year. Five boys return from last year’s team so we have five new players getting an opportunity to move into the starting lineup. Blaise Sanford is our senior captain who will be playing singles and doubles. Josh Kukowski is our other senior who will be playing mainly doubles. Zander Peterson is a freshman who will most likely make the jump to number one singles.

