The spring sports season has arrived, and Aitkin boys tennis coach Jen Waldorf is optimistic about her team as they get into the year after a year off.
The Gobblers are being led by four senior captains – James Much, Josh Hagestuen, Seth Watts and Owen Hagen.
“It will be an interesting year since we have not played competitive tennis since 2019,” Waldorf explained.
Those four seniors join juniors Ben Harris and Joey Haasken, sophomores Joey Harmon, Josh Kukowski, Blaise Sanford and ninth graders Josh Stanley and Owen Chute.
Seventh grader Zander Peterson could also be in the mix for the starting lineup.
Waldorf will have some valuable help with the addition of David Curtiss to the staff.
“The addition of David, a former player for the Gobblers, has been awesome,” she said. “He is a great person to have hit with the guys and keep them motivated and working hard.
“We have increased our conditioning in practice to help in matches,” she added. “There are only six teams in our section right now.”
“I have high hopes and high expectations for the boys this season,” she said. “We should be solid at singles 1-3 with James, Owen and Ben and a tough number one doubles with Josh Hagestuen and Seth.”
The Gobblers are hoping the weather will cooperate this week so they can host Cloquet Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
