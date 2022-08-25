Gobbler tennis underway

The first varsity activity of the fall season is always tennis and this year is no exception as the Aitkin Gobblers got their season going Aug. 22.
This year’s edition of Gobbler tennis is small in numbers but has some returning experience for Coach Jen Waldorf.
“This year brings a lot of new faces to our varsity lineup once again but we also have a group coming back,” said Waldorf. Seniors leading the team are Breanna Hines, Macy Paulbeck, Samantha Much and Kayli Bill. Madi Lehrer will be a junior with varsity experience but missed most of last year due to illness.
With five varsity spots open, juniors Charlee Genz and Kennedy Jorgensen, sophomore Grace Hanson; ninth graders Peyton Perrine, Paige Packer, Vera Eisenbraun; and eighth grader Addison Steffens will have an opportunity to play in the varsity lineup.
“We had a very positive first week of practice and the girls are really working hard,” Waldorf added. “It will be a fast learning curve again as it seems to be every year. Our Section has changed a bit as Rock Ridge, always a powerhouse, has moved to AA along with Pequot Lakes. Pine City will now be the team to beat.
“I’m hoping the rookies embrace the challenge of varsity tennis and hope the seniors will take leadership roles. We look to improve every time we take the court.”
