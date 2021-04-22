The Aitkin Gobbler boys tennis team opened its season April 16 with a 6-1 win over the visiting Cloquet Lumberjacks at the Don Hagestuen Tennis Center.
Aitkin won three singles matches and all three doubles matches in posting the win.
Coach Jen Waldorf was happy with her team’s victory.
“The boys started out a little nervous but really played well,” she said, adding that she was proud of Owen Hagen in his 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 win at No. 2 singles.
“Two years ago he would have folded but now as a senior, he has matured and was up for the challenge and was not going to back down,” Waldorf said.
She was also happy for the No. 2 doubles team of Blaise Sanford and Joey Haasken, as it was their first varsity match.
“It was a great day,” she added. “Happy for the guys.”
Aitkin 6, Cloquet 1
#1 Singles James Much (A) beat Logan Beck 6-1, 6-0
#2 Singles Owen Hagen (A) beat Adam Blesener 3-6, 6-3, 6-2
#3 Singles Ben Harris (A) beat Ethan Doty 6-1, 6-1
#4 Singles Ethan Lavan (C) beat Josh Stanley 6-0, 6-0
#1 Doubles Josh Hagestuen/Seth Watts (A) beat Jonah Bryant-P. Nikko 6-0, 6-2
#2 Doubles Blaise Sanford/Joey Haasken (A) beat Sam Bailey/T.J. Sabyan 6-2, 6-3
#3 Doubles Joey Harmon/Josh Kukowski (A beat Max Sundquist/Connor Hecht 7-5, 6-4.
