Gobbler track dominates

The Aitkin Gobbler track teams dominated on both sides as the girls won the six-team meet by over 100 points and the boys captured first place by almost 50 points.
The meet took place in Braham April 26 and the Gobblers owned the meet from the outset.
The girls produced five first place finishes, five seconds and a whopping 13 thirds while the boys had five top spots and 10 second place finishes.
Savannah Holm won the 100m hurdles with a time of 17.95, Tika May won the 300 hurdles in 54.56, Teagan Piecek won the triple jump with a leap of 30’2.5. The 4x200 relay team of Ellory Grund, Holm, Emma Miles and Brita Westman ran it in 2:07.79 for first and the 4x100 team won its event in 55.8. Seconds went to Westman in the 100m hurdles, Grace Hanson in the 300 hurdles, Piecek in the long jump, Madelyn Strohmayer in the triple jump and Kelsi Welle in the discus.
Anton Roettele won the 110 hurdles in 18.31 to get the boys off to a good start, then Tyler Franke won the 3200m run in 12:04.37 and three relay teams won their event. The 4x200 with Alex Palm, Roettele, Jacob Williams and Jaelend Williams, the 4x800 team of Lucas Moen, Franke, Clayton Purdy and Breckyn Williams and the 4x100 team of Palm, Roettele, Jacob and Jaelend Williams all won their events. Second place finishes went to Craig Visnovec in the 110 hurdles and the 300 hurdles, Moen in the 800m, Jaelend Williams in the 200m and the triple jump, Roettele in the high jump, Franke in the pole vault, Palm in the long jump, Eion Quiel in the 1600m and the 4x400 relay team of Blake Larson, Moen, Quiel and Landen Kollar. It was quite a day for the Gobblers on a chilly day in Braham.
