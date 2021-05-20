The Aitkin Gobbler boys and girls track teams both finished second in the Braham Invitational May 11.
The girls garnered five first-place finishes, led by Teagan Piecek. She won the long jump with a leap of 16 feet as well as the triple jump with a leap of 33-8.75.
Savannah Holm won the 100 hurdles in 17.53 seconds, Aiesha Alarab won the discus with a toss of 82-7 and the 4x100 relay team of Piecek, Rae Nyberg, Charlotte Olesen and Kelsi Welle picked up top honors.
Madison Hamilton was second in the 400, Kira Hamilton picked up a second in the 3,200 and the 4x400 relay of Madison Hamilton, Emma Ostrowski, McKenzie Kollar and Nyberg also finished second.
Pine City won the meet with 129 points with Aitkin at 95.
Pine City also won the boys event as well scoring 113.5 with Aitkin next at 72.5.
The only Gobbler first was the 4x800 relay team consisting of Breckyn Williams, Tyler Franke, Clayton Purdy and Lucas Moen. Aitkin had seconds from Anton Roetelle in the 110 hurdles, Jaelend Williams in the 200 dash, Franke in the 3,200, Joe Buisman in the high jump and two relay teams – the 4x200 with Mason Boyd, Jack Grell, Jacob Williams and Jaelend Williams, and the 4x400 relay of Moen, Jacob Williams, Grell and Jaelend Williams.
Both teams had a number of third-place finishes throughout the meet as well.
Girls Team Scores
Pine City 129
Aitkin 95
Braham 64
Moose Lake/Willow River 61.5
Ogilvie 19
Boys Team Score
Pine City 113.5
Aitkin 72.5
Braham 39
Ogilvie 22
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.