The Aitkin Gobbler girls and boys track teams opened their season at Crosby-Ironton April 16, with the girls winning the seven-team event while the boys took second.
The girls racked up 118 points with four firsts, three seconds and six thirds to outdistance C-I, which finished second with 89 points and Cromwell-Wright was third with 87 points. The boys event was won by the host team with 100 points, while Aitkin had 87.1 and Mountain Iron-Buhl had 71.5 to finish third.
Teagan Piecek had a big day, winning the triple jump (33 feet-3 inches) and the long jump (14-11). Rae Nyberg won the 400-meter dash in 1 minute, 1 second, and the 4x100 relay team of Piecek, Nyberg, Kelsi Welle and Charlotte Olesen took the top spot as well in 55.41.
Savannah Holm was second in the 100-meter hurdles (19.87), Welle was second in the 100-meter dash (14.97) and Piecek was runner-up in the 400 (1:05).
Isabelle Long had two thirds – in the discus and the shot put – while Emma Miles was third in the 200 and McKenzie Kollar was third in the 300 hurdles. Madelyn Strohmayer finished third in the 800, and the 400m relay team of Nyberg, Olivia Tibbetts, Emma Ostrowski and Madison Hamilton also finished in the third spot.
Jaelend Williams led the boys, winning the 100 in 12.49 and the 400 in 57.08 and picked up a second in the triple jump with a jump of 36-11.75.
Anton Roetelle won the high jump, leaping 5-4 for the other Gobbler first place finisher. The boys 4x800 relay team of Breckyn Williams, Tyler Franke, Clayton Purdy and Lucas Moen picked up the other Gobbler second in a time of 10:57.08.
The Gobbler track teams are back in action April 23 at East Central.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.