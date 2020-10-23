The Aitkin Gobbler volleyball team lost two tough matches last week, dropping 3-0 decisions to Greenway Oct. 12 on the road and Pequot Lakes on the home court Oct. 15.
While the Gobblers dropped to 1-2 on the season after playing the two quality opponents, some history was made. Ally Ehnstrom registered her 1,000th career assist in the home match Oct. 15.
It was a great moment for the senior who several years ago watched as her sister Taylor joined the 1,000 set assist club at Aitkin High School.
The match at Greenway saw Claire Vekich – a Bemidji State hockey recruit – put down kill after kill in helping the Raiders to a 25-14, 25-23, 25-15 victory.
“She is a very talented and smart player,” said Aitkin coach Julie Asmus about Vekich. “She had over 20 kills and a ton of aces as well.
“She was very hard to contain and although we played very hard, she had just enough help to keep us behind in the match,” the coach added.
Lydia Fellerman had 11 kills to lead Aitkin, while Teagan Piecek and Rae Nyberg each had six and Noelle Jones had four. Kate Pelarski had 13 digs, while Fellerman added 10 and Ehnstrom had six.
Ehnstrom had 28 set assists in this one, while Jones had three blocks and Fellerman and Piecek each had two. Fellerman, Jones, Ehnstrom and Pelarski each had one ace against the Raiders.
Pequot Lakes came to town and took it to the Gobblers like they were double-parked as they raced to wins in the first two games, 25-8 and 25-7. Aitkin came out with more energy in the third game, according to Asmus, but still fell 25-19.
“We fought hard, hitting better angles and got a few good blocks to change the momentum,” Asmus said. “We were flat to start the match and had trouble with their serves, but picked it up in the third game, they were just too strong.”
Rae Nyberg finished with five kills for Aitkin, while Fellerman added four kills and nine digs.
Ehnstrom’s 13 set assists brought her over the 1,000 mark, but the team managed just two aces and three blocks.
Aitkin will host the Crosby-Ironton Rangers Thursday, Oct. 22 at the high school gym looking for a Mid-State Conference win.
