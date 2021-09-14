The Aitkin Gobbler volleyball team traveled to Pequot Lakes Sept. 9, dropping a 25-10, 25-11, 25-18 contest.
Coach Julie Asmus knew it would be a difficult matchup.
“Pequot Lakes is a very good team, so I knew we would have a tough time but I was happy with the way we hung in there and got better each set,” the coach said.
Jessica Much posted 14 digs for the Gobblers, while Izzy Long and Maddie Hamilton each had four assists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.