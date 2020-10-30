Gobbler volleyball picks up pair of victories

The Aitkin Gobbler volleyball team picked up a pair of victories last week, sweeping Hill City Oct. 20 and then repeating the feat against Crosby-Ironton Oct. 23.
Coach Julie Asmus was really happy after the win over the Rangers.
“I was proud of the girls that in each set they dug deep to find the momentum and finish each game,” she said.
The Gobblers started slow in set one against Crosby-Ironton, but gained their first lead at 6-5 and never trailed again. Teagan Piecek got a kill, and Rae Nyberg had a pair that pushed the lead to 10-7.
The two teams went back and forth the rest of the set. It was 24-19 when two Rangers bumped into each other at the net and the ball fell giving Aitkin the 25-19 win.
The Gobblers spent much of the second set behind until they tied it at 9-9 on a bad net return – and again they never trailed again in set two.
Noelle Jones had a kill, then scored on a super back bump to make it 15-11. It was 16-12 when Lydia Fellerman’s shot was misplayed and Nyberg fired one down the line.
The Gobblers got enough points down the stretch to win set two 25-17.
Set number three was a classic, with the set tied 15 times before the Gobblers ended things at 25-22. Numerous long rallies seemed to all go Aitkin’s way, and Kate Pelarski and Jessica Much both had aces, Jones a kill and Nyberg a blast off a blocker to end the match.
“We are really excited to win the ‘pink gloves’ for the fifth year out of six,” Asmus added, pointing out the match was the annual “Fight Cancer” match.
“We had a lot of nice kills as well and our blocking is starting to come together,” Asmus said. “They worked really hard on the back row to dig up the ball, and we finished with Ally and Kate being in double-digit digs.”
Fellerman, Much and Pelarski each had a pair of aces, while Ally Ehnstrom had 21 digs and 27 assists.
Jones had three blocks and Pelarski 15 kills to round out the stats.
Aitkin’s win at Hill City saw the Gobblers roll to a 25-6 win in set won and a 25-9 win in set two.
The Hornets played much better in the third set but Aitkin prevailed 25-21.
“We played very well, got off to a great start and got a chance to play some JV players in the third set,” Asmus said.
Nyberg led the way with 12 kills in this match, with Fellerman adding seven and Noelle Jones six. Pelarski had 13 digs, while Jones had nine blocks and Ehnstrom 27 assists.
Aitkin 25 25 25
Hill City 6 9 21
C-Ironton 19 17 22
Aitkin 25 25 25
