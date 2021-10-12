It’s always a long trip to Park Rapids – and the Aitkin volleyball team did it without its head coach Oct. 7.
With coach Julie Asmus out due to a surgical event, Aitkin put up a five-set fight against the Panthers before falling 26-24, 17-25, 25-22, 15-25, 15-10.
Rae Nyberg led three Gobblers with at least 10 kills with 12, while Brooke Zubke had 11 and Lauren Ratz added 10.
Maddie Hamilton had 39 set assists in the match while Jessica Much had 23 digs, Anna Carlson had 15 and Kenzie Hamilton had 12.
The Gobblers took to the road Oct. 5, and dropped a 25-18, 25-13, 25-22 match at Proctor.
Nyberg and Ratz finished with seven kills apiece, while Much had 13 digs and Hamilton 15 set assists.
The Gobblers hosted Hill City the night before, playing a tight match before falling 25-22, 22-25, 25-22, 25-19.
Set one saw the Hornets jump out in front 4-1 and they stayed in front most of the set. Zubke recorded an ace to close the gap to 11-10 later in the set but the Gobblers couldn’t get even until a drop shot by Melana Ryan made it 15-15.
The two teams were tied again at 19-19 and 21-21 before the Hornets put the set away on a dandy serve by Randi Wilson. Hill City got a big start in set two as well as Ava Klennert had a block and a kill before Ava Smith served an ace for a 4-0 lead.
Aitkin fought back and took the lead as Izzy Long served for three points, putting Aitkin in front 10-9. The turning point in that set was six straight points served by Jessica Much, which included four aces.
Ryan nailed a winner to make it 22-18 later and then she snuck one inside the back line and Lauren Ratz drilled a winner to close out the set.
The crucial third set was tied 10 times and featured a kill by Zubke to close it to a one-point lead by the Hornets. Nyberg put Aitkin up 18-15 with a pair of kills, but Hill City rallied to make it 18-all. Nyberg went down the line for a point, but the Hornets responded to take a 22-21 lead.
The Gobblers were scheduled to close out the regular season Monday and Tuesday and will start the postseason next week.
HILL CITY
The Hill City Hornets followed up their volleyball win over the Aitkin Gobblers with a split of their other two matches last week.
The Hornets beat Bigfork on the road Oct. 5, 25-23, 25-20, 25-19, then lost on the road Oct. 7 to Northeast Range.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.