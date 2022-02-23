The Gobbler wrestlers came up just short of the Section 7AA championship, losing 27-34 to the Mora Mustangs in the section finals Feb. 18 at Mora. Aitkin ends with a 23-5 season dual record.
The No. 1 seed Gobblers gave it a good shot with a solid 49-12 quarterfinal win over the Milaca/Faith Christian Wolves on Thursday night in Pine City and their 59-8 victory over Rock Ridge (Virginia Area) in the semi-finals on Friday evening in Mora. The wins put the Gobblers against Mora in the championship match with the Mustangs winning 27-34 to advance them to the State tournament as a team. Mora had wrestled a 46-24 quarterfinal match over Pierz and 54-13 over Grand Rapids in the semis.
Individual sections will be wrestled in Cloquet Friday and Saturday, Feb. 25-26 to determine which two from each weight class will represent Class 7AA in the individual portion at State.
Gobbler individuals are seniors: Marshall Larson with a 43-5 record and ranked fourth at 138 pounds in Class AA in the Guillotine High School rankings; Carson Kullhem, 32-13; James Erickson, 29-10; Nathan Stifter, 19-10; Daniel Decent, 17-10 and Zach Leitinger, 15-23; juniors: Craig Ashton with a 35-6 record and ranked seventh at Heavyweight and Hayden Workman, 6-12; sophomores: Nathan Trotter, 34-11; Kenny Erickson, 27-14 and Jacob Benson-Vick, 17-16; freshmen: Jacob Williams, 29-9; John Pelarski, 25-9 and Kyle Hacker, 13-9.
MILESTONES
During the team section matches James and Kenny Erickson were both recognized for their 50th varsity wins and Craig Ashton recorded his 75th career win. James Erickson also pegged his 25th pin.
Aitkin, 49 Milaca/FC, 12
106-Jacob Benson-Vick won a 13-6 decision over Lincoln Starr.
113-John Pelarski pinned Cole Hawker in :18.
120-Kyle Hacker won an 8-11 decision over Austin Linder.
126-Nathan Trotter pinned Chance Parrott in 1:20.
132-James Erickson pinned Chase VanDonsel in 3:52 to peg his 25th varsity career pin.
138-Marshall Larson pinned Jack Schoenborn in 4:54.
145-Kenny Erickson pinned Seth Noack in :32.
152-Carson Kullhem won a 5-2 decision over Caleb Sahlstrom.
160-Hayden Workman lost a 0-5 decision to Jack Nord.
170-Jacob Williams won a 15-6 major decision over Clay Anderson.
182-Dan Decent fell to Jack Hanson.
195-Zach Leitinger won a 10-7 decision over Hunter Bockoven.
220-Nathan Stifter fell to Colbee Zens.
Hwt.-Craig Ashton won a 6-1 decision over Logan Ash.
Aitkin, 59 Rock Ridge, 8
106-Jacob Benson-Vick wrestled a 15-0 technical fall over Grayson Bennett.
113-John Pelarski pinned Jake Neari in 2:40.
120-Kyle Hacker lost a 10-5 decision to Asher Hedblom.
126-James Erickson pinned Jackson Kendall in 2:42.
132-Nathan Trotter won a 4-0 decision over Colton Gallus.
138-Kenny Erickson pinned Jacob Burress in 2:28.
145-Marshall Larson received a forfeit.
152-Carson Kullhem pinned Erik Sundquist in 2:32.
160-Hayden Workman fell to Gavin Benz.
170-Jacob Williams won a 10-7 decision over Damion Tapio.
182-Dan Decent won a 6-0 decision over Gavin Flannigan.
195-Zach Leitinger won a 1-0 decision over Keegan Comer.
220-Nathan Stifter pinned Corey Beier in 3:05.
Hwt.-Craig Ashton, forfeit.
Rock Ridge lost one team point for Coach unsportsmanlike
Aitkin, 27 Mora, 34
106-Jacob Benson-Vick lost a 6-18 major to Braydin Eakmen.
113-John Pelarski lost a 0-7 decision to Anthony Nelson.
120-Kyle Hacker fell to Mason Nelson.
126-Nathan Trotter won a 6-2 decision over Carter Gmahl.
132-James Erickson fell to Nathan Nelson.
138- Kenny Erickson won a 9-0 major decision over Brock Folkema.
145-Marshall Larson won a 9-2 decision over Avery Nelson.
152- Carson Kullhem won an 8-3 decision over Tucker Hass.
160-Hayden Workman fell to Connor Gmahl.
170-Jacob Williams won a 22-6 tech fall over Cael Sjodin
182-Daniel Decent won a 10-8 decision over Brock Peterson.
195-Zach Leitinger lost an 8-4 decision to Jared Yates.
220-Nathan Stifter fell to Dyllon Adams.
Hwt.-Craig Ashton pinned Ben Everson in :24.
STROHMAYER ON TO STATE
Aitkin sophomore, Madelyn Strohmayer wrestled her way to the top of the 114 pound bracket in the Girls Section 5-8 Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 19 at Sartell.
Strohmayer, 25-2, claimed the Section Championship with a 9-4 victory in the third period of overtime over Lanna Walker, Sauk Centre-Melrose sophomore to qualify her for Girls State to be held Friday and Saturday, March 4-5 in conjunction with the individual portion of the State Tournament at the Excel Energy Center. She wrestled her way to the finals with a 17-2 technical fall over Bloomington Kennedy sophomore Stephanie Duran and a 1:11 pin over Jayse Norling, a Spectrum junior with a 25-15 record.
