The Aitkin Gobbler wrestlers came up short of the Section 7A championship, losing 21-43 to the Royalton-Upsala Royals in “Super Section” action March 13 at Cass Lake.
Aitkin ended with a 19-14 season dual record.
The No. 3 seed Gobblers gave it a good shot with a solid 65-9 win over Ogilvie in the quarterfinals on Tuesday before upsetting the number two seed Holdingford in the semis.
The match ended 33-33 with Aitkin winning by criteria with eight wins to Holdingford’s six.
Top-seeded Royalton wrestled a 57-15 match over Crosby-Ironton and 65-15 over Mille Lacs in the semis to put them against Aitkin.
The win over the Gobblers put them up against the 8A champions, Crookston, in the “Super Section” finals. The Royals prevailed 49-26 to advance them to team state March 27 at St. Michael.
Individual sections will take place in Cass Lake and the first round was slated for yesterday with the top four qualifiers advancing to the next round of prelims March 20 along with Section 8A qualifiers.
Aitkin individuals are led by junior Marshall Larson with a 32-1 season record and ranked number one at 120 pounds in Class A in the Guillotine High School rankings. He is followed closely by freshman Nathan Trotter at 113 pounds with a 27-6 record and 138 pound junior, Carson Kullhem at 17-4.
Aitkin also has seniors Hunter Hills, 17-15; Josh Hagestuen, 8-15; Sam Ostrode 12-17 and Tyler Decent, 4-5; junior Nathan Stifter, 16-9; sophomores Jack Grell, 19-9, James Erickson, 15-9 and Zach Leitinger, 10-13; freshman Kenny Erickson, 20-13; and eighth graders Jacob Williams, 17-7 and John Pelarski, 16-17.
Gobbler wrestlers reaching recent milestones were Nathan Trotter pegging his 50th win Feb. 25 against Foley’s Wyatt Well and Carson Kullhem with his 125th win March 4 against Pine City’s Caleb Cunnien.
Aitkin 65, Ogilvie 9
106-John Pelarski, forfeit.
113-Nathan Trotter pinned Brody Smith in 1:07.
120-James Erickson, forfeit.
126-Marshall Larson pinned Hayden Bolling in :21.
132-Tyler Hacker pinned Isaiah Voss in 1:34.
138-Kenny Erickson pinned Kaden Felde in 1:43.
145-Carson Kullhem won a 4-1 decision over Rhett Hudoba.
152-Dylan Cartie fell to Lion veteran, Ethan Warren.
160-Jack Grell wrestled a 16-0 technical fall over Chad Baumann.
170-Josh Hagestuen lost a 5-2 decision to Beau Burk.
182-Hunter Hills pinned Ethan Houtsma in 2:49.
195-Zach Leitinger pinned Owen Heins.
220-Nathan Stifter pinned Gavin McLewis in 3:33.
Hwt.-Sam Ostrode pinned Riley Lambert in :59.
Aitkin 34 (criteria most wins), Holdingford 33
106-John Pelarski lost a 7-13 major decision to Simon Boeckman.
113-Nathan Trotter won a 1-0 decision over Masyn Patrick.
120-James Erickson won a 9-0 major decision over Evan Petron.
126-Marshall Larson won an 18-8 major over William Pilarski.
132-Tyler Hacker fell to Drew Lange.
138-Kenny Erickson won a 14-1 major over Jaxon Bartkowicz.
145-Carson Kullhem pinned Kolton Harren in 4:35.
152-Dylan Cartie fell to Luke Bieniek.
160-Jack Grell pinned Evan Lichy in 1:27.
170-Josh Hagestuen fell to Tate Lange.
182-Jacob Williams got the takedown in overtime for a 4-2 decision over Maxwell Secord.
195-Hunter Hills fell to Sam Harren.
220-Nathan Stifter won a 6-3 decision over Gabe Urbanski.
Hwt.-Sam Ostrode fell to Brandon Doll.
Royalton 43, Aitkin 21
106-John Pelarski lost a 0-13 major decision to Lane Olson.
113-Nathan Trotter won a 5-0 decision over Brady Yourczek.
120-James Erickson won an 8-3 decision over Michael Zimmerman.
126-Marshall Larson pinned Johnathon Bzdok in 1:58.
132-Kenny Erickson lost a 6-11 decision to Will Gorecki.
138-Carson Kullhem lost a 5-6 decision to Sawyer Simmons.
145-Dylan Cartie fell to Nicholas Liebold
152-Tyler Decent fell to Jacob Leibold.
160-Jack Grell fell to Gabe Gorecki.
170-Josh Hagestuen fell to Adrian Olson.
182-Jacob Williams won a 6-3 decision over Hunter Novitzki.
195-Hunter Hills fell to Tyson Leners.
220-Nathan Stifter pinned Bryce Holm in 5:11.
Hwt.-Sam Ostrode lost a 0-1 decision to Mason Novitzki.
