Aitkin Gobbler wrestlers won four and lost two on the road last week to bring their record to 14-12.
The Gobblers easily picked up two wins at Blackduck Feb. 23 against Section 7A foe, Mille Lacs and Cass Lake-Blackduck-Bena. The Gobblers picked off the Mille Lacs Raiders, 61-18 and took down the BCLB Bears, 48-28. Mille Lacs won the first match of the tri, 49-27 over the Bears.
Feb. 25, the Gobblers were at Albany for the re-scheduled triangular with the Huskies and the Foley Falcons. Aitkin lost to the Falcons, 51-15 and beat the Huskies, 47-24. Foley won the first match against Albany, 58-4.
On Saturday the Gobblers were at Holdingford for a triangular with the Huskies and St. Agnes. They easily handled St. Agnes, 74-6 before losing to the Huskies, 44-25. The loss took them out of the No. 2 seed for sections having already lost to top-seeded Royalton earlier in the season.
AITKIN 61, MILLE LACS 18
106-John Pelarski lost by a fall to Zach Remer.
113-Nathan Trotter pinned Chase Calander in 1:43.
120-James Erickson pinned Creedon Spengler in 1:11.
126-Marshall Larson pinned Justus Spengler in 1:21.
132-Kenny Erickson pinned Cam Wilkes in 3:28.
138-Carson Kullhem pinned Tucker Strecker in 1:23.
145-Hayden Workman wrestled a 15-0 technical fall over Bailey Geist in 4:12.
152-Jack Grell won a 19-4 tech fall over Chris Ecker in 3:16.
160-Jacob Williams pinned Joe Carlson in 2:48.
170-Josh Hagestuen fell to Daniel Miller.
182-Hunter Hills fell to Nate Strang.
195-Jacob Espeseth won a 6-2 decision over Joe Bisodeau.
220-Zach Leitinger pinned Jake Wood in 1:26.
Hwt.-Nathan Stifter pinned Josh Golombowski in 3:13.
Kyle Hacker, Jackson Cline, Tyler Decent, Noah Roettger, Tyler Hacker, Dan Decent and Corey Hill won JV exhibition matches.
AITKIN 48, BCLB 28
106-John Pelarski lost a 0-8 major decision to Donovan Schmid.
113-Nathan Trotter pinned Sawyer Stroeing in 3:40.
120-James Erickson pinned Braiden Clarin in 1:57.
126-Marshall Larson, forfeit.
132-Kenny Erickson fell to Christian Pater.
138-Carson Kullhem won a 6-0 decision over Jordon Howard.
145-Hayden Workman lost by fall to Shayne Swedberg.
152-Jack Grell fell to Landon Gross.
160-Jacob Williams pinned Jermaine Moose in 4:24.
170-Josh Hagestuen won a 6-4 decision over Gage Dunn.
182-Hunter Hills, forfeit.
195-Jacob Espeseth, forfeit.
220-Zach Leitinger, forfeit.
Hwt.-Nathan Stifter fell to Tyrese Goodman.
Andy Hays, Jackson Cline, Kyle Hacker and Corey Hill won JV exhibition matches.
FOLEY 44, AITKIN 21
106-John Pelarski lost by technical fall to Cyler Ruhoff.
113-Nathan Trotter won a 5-1 decision over Wyatt Wall.
120-Marshall Larson won a 9-4 decision over Levi Jacobson.
126-James Erickson lost a 0-9 major decision to Evan Miller.
132-Kenny Erickson pinned Alex Jennissen in 1:08.
138-Carson Kullhem won a close 4-3 decision over Joey Thorsten.
145-Hayden Workman lost by fall.
152-Tyler Decent lost by technical fall to Logan Thorsten.
160-Dan Decent lost by fall to Michael Moutzolf.
170-Josh Hagestuen lost a 6-14 major decision to Alex Vait.
182-Hunter Hills lost an 8-12 decision to Andrew Knutsen.
195-Zach Leitinger fell to Levi Henry.
220-Aitkin forfeited.
Hwt.-Sam Ostrode fell to Elijah Novak.
Tyler Hacker, Maddy Strohmayer, Kyle Hacker, Jacob Espeseth and Dane Larson won JV exhibitions matches.
AITKIN 47, ALBANY 24
106-John Pelarski pinned Ean Hansen in 1:45.
113-Nathan Trotter won an 11-3 major decision over Jimmy Carlisle.
120-Marshall Larson won a 16-9 major decision over Owen Carlson.
126-James Erickson lost a 2-10 major decision to Devin Hansen.
132-Kenny Erickson pinned Joseph Schmitt in 1:32.
138-Carson Kullhem pinned Adam Dermis in 4:55.
145-Hayden Workman lost by fall to Payton Krumrei.
152-Tyler Decent lost a 5-16 major decision to Tate Hoffarth.
160-Dan Decent won a 7-1 decision over Connor Winkels.
170-Josh Hagestuen fell to Hunter Tate.
182-Hunter Hills pinned Declan Hurbek in 3:56.
195-Jacob Espeseth, forfeit.
220-Zach Leitinger lost a 3-11 major decision to Jacob Adrien.
Hwt.-Sam Ostrode, forfeit.
AITKIN 74, ST. AGNES 6
106-John Pelarski pinned Sean Brennan in 1:02.
113-Nathan Trotter, forfeit.
120-Marshall Larson pinned Martin Nguyen in :47.
126-James Erickson pinned David Lopez in 3:70.
132-Kenny Erickson pinned Jacob McLaughlin in 2:59.
138-Carson Kullhem pinned Joseph Cummings in 2:42.
145-Hayden Workman wrestled a 19-3 tech fall over Luke Scott.
152-Tyler Decent won a 6-5 decision over Davey McLaughlin.
160-Jack Grell pinned Jonah Petrie in 3:22.
170- Dan Decent lost by fall to Eddie Schmitz.
182-Hunter Hills, forfeit.
195-Zach Leitinger, forfeit.
220-Nathan Stifter pinned Daniel Romero in 4:15.
Hwt.-Sam Ostrode pinned Dominic Smith in 2:48.
Tyler Hacker, Noah Roettger, Kyle Hacker, Andy Hays and Tyler Franke won JV exhibitions matches.
HOLDINGFORD 44, AITKIN 25
106-John Pelarski fell to Simon Boeckman.
113-Nathan Trotter won a 1-0 decision over Masyn Patrick.
120-James Erickson fell to William Pilarski.
126-Marshall Larson pinned Evan Petron in 1:28.
132-Kenny Erickson lost a 4-11 decision to Drew Lange.
138-Carson Kullhem won a 17-5 major decision over Jaxon Bartkowicz.
145-Hayden Workman lost a 1-7 decision to Luke Bieniek.
152-Tyler Decent pinned Kolton Harren in 3:17.
160-Jack Grell pinned Evan Lichy in 4:23.
170- Dan Decent lost by fall to Tate Lange.
182-Hunter Hills lost a 1-13 major to Maxwell Secord.
195-Zach Leitinger lost a 2-10 major to Gabriel Urbanski.
220-Nathan Stifter fell to Samuel Harren.
Hwt.-Sam Ostrode fell to Brandon Doll.
Noah Roettger, Kyle Hacker and Jacob Espeseth won JV exhibitions matches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.