With tournaments being allowed, Aitkin kicked off the 2021-22 season hosting its Junior High Tournament Saturday, Dec. 4. Over 100 middle school wrestlers from Mille Lacs, New York Mills, Ogilvie, Little Falls, Holdingford and Deer River competed along with Aitkin.
Placing first were Noelan Jones, Weston Kyllonen, Kyle Hacker and Noah Roettger. Finishing in second place were Ayden Wendt, Teagan Vogtlin and Chase Morris. Wyatt Morris, KayLeanna Insley and Luke Workman placed third and Hunter Oestreich finished in fourth place.
The varsity season was scheduled to get started last night on the home mat, hosting Hibbing, Nashwauk-Keewatin, Pierz and Proctor/Hermantown for a quadrangular.
The Gobblers will be wrestling in the Jackson County Invitational Saturday, Dec. 11 and Friday and Saturday, Dec. 17-18 in Pequot Lakes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.