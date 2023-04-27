Gobblers at 1-2 after split for season

The Aitkin Gobblers baseball team split a pair of games at Park Rapids April 18, dropping the opener 5-4 and winning the nightcap 14-4 in a four inning affair.
Drew Paulbeck had a big day going 4-4 and knocking in seven runs in the twin-bill. The Gobblers sit at 1-2 after the split for the season.
In the opener, Ethan Eischens rapped a single, driving in the winning run in the bottom of the seventh to give the Panthers the victory.
Aitkin trailed 2-0 but picked up a run in the fifth to cut the lead in half. Paulbeck and Zack Ehnstrom singled and Craig Ashton knocked in the run with a sacrifice fly. They took the lead in the sixth as Kane Beirne and Jack Setzer walked, followed by a single from Jake McGuire. Paulbeck brought all three runners to give Aitkin a 4-2 lead.
The Panthers got two in the sixth and then the winner on the walk-off single. Paulbeck went five and two-thirds on the hill, walking three and striking out seven. Ehnstrom came on and gave up the winning hit and took the loss.
Aitkin 4 7 4
P. Rapids 5 5 3
WP Ethan Eischens
LP Zack Ehnstrom. (0-1)
Aitkin scored early and often in the second game as they rolled to their first win of the season.
They got five in the first as John Pelarski walked, Paulbeck singled, Ehnstrom doubled for a run, Ashton singled for two more, Setzer provided a sac fly and McGuire singled for the final run.
It was 7-0 in the second on another sacrifice fly and a passed ball. Three more Gobblers tallied in third as Ian McNevin reached on an error, Hayden Workman walked, Paulbeck’s extra base hit brought two home and Ashton singled for another.
Four runs in the fourth provided the final score. McGuire walked, Workman singled, an error got a run home, Paulbeck doubled for two and Beirne delivered a single for the final run.
Ehnstrom got the win going two innings and was followed to the mound by Ashton, Beirne and Kody Kostick. Beirne was 3-4, Paulbeck was 2-2, Ehnstrom was 2-3 and Ashton was 2-4 with three runs batted in.
