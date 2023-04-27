Gobblers at 1-2 after split for season

Drew Paulbeck raps out a hit driving in one of seven runs he knocked in against Park Rapids.

 Jen Ehnstrom

The Aitkin Gobblers baseball team split a pair of games at Park Rapids April 18, dropping the opener 5-4 and winning the nightcap 14-4 in a four inning affair.

Drew Paulbeck had a big day going 4-4 and knocking in seven runs in the twin-bill. The Gobblers sit at 1-2 after the split for the season.

