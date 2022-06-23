The softball fields on the west side of Aitkin have seen a lot of action in the 40 some years of activity.
If you haven’t been by there in a while, you might want to take a look. The West field is a beautiful regulation-size high school field complete with a new press box for announcers and scoreboard operators.
The East field is also a nice place for the junior varsity teams to play; it’s getting better all the time.
Aitkin Youth Fastpitch (AYF) has put together a great group of volunteers, community members and parents to make some improvements according to president Sarah Shereck, “We’ve been a group since 2018 and started with members who just wanted our kids to have it better than we had it. It wasn’t long and the ‘Roost’ was born. Then we turned our attention to the high school fields,” said Shereck. “I played on those fields when I was in school so I knew we could make the experience better for area players. Everything we do starts with a pipe dream and so last fall we decided to get fencing going and new dugouts. Just a couple of weeks ago B&L (Masonry) did the concrete work and then Dave Burgstaler and Tim Ryan put the plans to work. Along with Larry Carlson and the entire Burgstaler family, they worked to make it a reality. Everything we do is paid for by our organization through generous donations and grants secured by AYF.”
That’s not all there is to see at the fields as there is also a new scoreboard on the East field and although not quite finished yet, it is a beauty. Shereck went on to say, “We have panels to go up on our new scoreboard for advertising and it will also include a rededication in the memory of Greg Bare, who was also included on the old scoreboard. We knew that was important to his family.”
That’s not the only link to the past as the old benches, which were donated in Dee Kingley’s memory, are staying inside the fence and will be used for fans to watch the teams that play there now.
Dee, of course is a familiar name to our group of old slo-pitch players. She was instrumental in getting ladies slo-pitch going in Aitkin and once threw a no-hitter, a tough chore in slo-pitch games.
It’s nice to see they will stay around the new game of fast pitch. This was a village effort for the AYF and Shereck knows that, “It is so great to see all the volunteers helping out, the Sentence-To-Serve crew led by Kent Oleson built our new benches and anytime we need something, it seems people come out of the woodwork to get the job done. We just need to get the tin room on and we’ll be done with another pipe dream.”
The fields are almost complete and hopefully teams will love the experience of playing there for decades to come.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.