Gobblers claim football opener with shutout

The Aitkin Gobbler football team used a relentless offense and a smothering defense to open up the season with a 38-0 victory over Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin at Veterans Field Oct. 9.
Aitkin scored twenty points in the second quarter to open up the lead and then kept the Titans without a first down in the final two periods.
After a scoreless first quarter, the Gobblers went to work in the second. They just missed scoring when Joey Simonson chased down the Titans’ Aiden Rajala and stripped the ball near the sideline. It was picked up by Austin Price, who took it to the end zone, but an illegal block negated the score.
Aitkin then took just six plays to score with Owen Miller, Jack Grell and Price combining for five rushes and Price going 15 yards for the score. Miller then hit Simonson with the two-point conversion.
The drive went 50 yards in five plays and took just 1:55 off the clock.
The floodgates opened after that. After the Gobblers took over at their own 45-yard line, a 48-yard bomb to Jake Ince set up a four-yard run by Miller and then a four-yard touchdown run by Hunter Nissen. The point-after attempt failed.
After another three and out, Aitkin took over again. After the punt, Price ran for four and quarterback Caiden Kjelstrom for one before he dropped a perfect pass over the shoulder of Jake Ince for a 53-yard gain.
“Caiden Kjelstrom was excellent in his first start,” said coach Alan Hills. “That was a real spark.”
Kjelstrom then hit Hunter Nissen for seven and Miller took it the final nine around right end for the 20-0 lead.
The half ended with a Jack MacDonald deflected pass that went into the arms of Ince with less than 10 seconds left in the half.
The third period started with the Gobblers driving 57 yards in 10 plays, with Price and Miller combining again. Miller took it in the final 10 yards, making the score 26-0 before the PAT failed again.
Following the kickoff and two running plays, Rajala threw to the right into the arms of Jeremiah Smythe, who raced 50 yards in the other direction to give Aitkin a 32-0 lead.
After another failed PAT, the defense earned Aitkin another three and out, and the Gobblers got the ball back on their own 27-yard line.
They went 77 yards in 12 plays and ran 7:07 off the clock for their final score. Jack Grell and Hunter Nissen did most of the work on the drive, with Grell carrying six times for 27 yards and Hunter piling up 28 yards on just three carries.
Alex Palm got the final carry and took it the final ten yards for a 38-0 lead.
“Obviously, it’s always good to start the season with a win,” Hills said. “We got off to a slow start in the first with some mental mistakes, but we were able to settle in and play an excellent second quarter.
“You have to give a lot of credit to our offensive line and running backs,” he added. “In a run-based system our offense starts with those guys. Caiden Kjelstrom and Jake Ince connected on a couple of big plays to set up touchdowns in the first half. That coupled with a defense that gave up less than 100 total yards and created two turnovers, you’re going to have a pretty good night. I couldn’t be more proud of our team.”
The stats were overwhelming, as the Gobblers registered 16 first downs to just five for the Titans, outrushed the Titans 276-108 and had 108 passing yards to just two for the visitors.
Miller led the Gobblers on the ground with 121 yards on 14 carries, while Price had 12 carries for 56 yards, and Grell had eight for 51 yards.
Kjelstrom was 3-for-5 in the air for 108 yards. Ince led the receivers with a pair of catches for 101 yards and Nissen had the other catch for seven yards.
On the defensive side, Simonson had three tackles, one assist, a sack and two tackles for loss to lead the way. MacDonald had two tackles and eight assists while Nissen had two tackles and seven assists. Price and Craig Ashton each had six assists as well.
The Gobblers meet up with the C-I Rangers this Friday at 7:00 at John Davies Field. The Rangers opened the season last week with a 20-6 win at Mesabi East.
Greenway/NK 0 0 0 0 – 0
Aitkin 0 20 12 6 – 38
