The Aitkin Gobbler softball team swept a pair of games against the visiting Park Rapids Panthers April 20, winning the opener 11-6 and sneaking out a 7-6 win in the nightcap.
The Gobblers finished the week on the road at Esko, dropping a 15-0 decision.
Kendall Ratz pitched a complete game in the first game against Park Rapids, scattering 8 hits while walking just one and fanning six hitters.
Camryn Leiviska led the locals with a 4-4 performance at the plate, including a home run and 3 RBI. Ella Janzen was 2-3 with a double, while Ally Ehnstrom knocked in a pair while going 1-2.
Game two saw the Gobblers get another good pitching performance, this one from Megan Buchholz.
She went 6 2/3 innings, giving up 11 hits and walking six. She got just enough from the offense to pick up the victory.
Kortney Lamke got the offense going with a 2-4 game and scored 2 runs. Ehnstrom was 3-4 in this one with a double, while Buchholz helped her own cause with a 2-3 night and an RBI.
Aitkin traveled to Esko for a big matchup April 23 and the Eskimos beat the locals 15-0. Aitkin managed only four hits in the game and saw their record fall to 3-1 on the year.
Ratz took the loss for the Gobblers.
Coach Donovan Daiker reflected on the week’s action.
“We played very well against Park Rapids, but ran into a buzz saw in Esko,” Daiker said. “They are a good team that hits the ball well and they have pitchers that execute every pitch.
“We came out a little flat but it was a good game for learning,” he added.
The Gobblers travel to the Benilde-St. Margaret’s round robin tournament on May 1.
R H E
Aitkin 11 13 1
Park Rapids 6 8 2
WP Kendall Ratz
Aitkin 7 12 3
Park Rapids 6 11 4
WP Megan Buchholz
Aitkin 0 4 0
Esko 15 12 0
LP Ratz
