The Aitkin Gobblers used a smothering defense and a crushing ground game for the second straight week, cruising to a 42-8 victory at Pine City Sept. 10.
Aitkin jumped out to a 22-0 lead at the half and put three more scores up in the final half to up its record to 2-0 heading into their first home game of the season Friday, Sept. 17 against unbeaten Two Harbors.
It was another big start for the Gobblers as they quickly took the lead and never looked back. Jackson MacDonald scored from 3 yards out to make it 6-0 and Gus Sanford ran for the two-point attempt to make it 8-0 after one period.
Sanford scored to start the second period and then Carson Kullhem scored the first of his two touchdowns. Sanford ran the two-point play after the second score and Aitkin took a 22-0 lead into the break. Sanford scored on a nifty run in the third for his second score of the night but the PAT failed.
Zach MacDonald electrified the Gobbler crowd as he took a Dragon punt at his own 20 and raced up the left sideline 80 yards, virtually untouched as his teammates set up a wall and he was long gone.
Kullhem scored his second touchdown and Zach Ehnstrom ran the PAT to make the score 42-0. The Dragons scored a late touchdown to make the final 42-8.
“We had a really good night in all three phases of the game,” said coach Alan Hills. “Offensively our line played well again and did a great job of picking up their blitz and creating some nice running lanes.
“Gus Sanford and Carson Kullhem both had big games on the ground and had good physical games,” the coach added.
The Gobblers rushed for 262 yards while giving up just 76 on the ground. Kullhem led the charge with 105 yards on 15 carries. Sanford had 73 yards on 11 carries and joined Kullhem with two scores apiece.
Defense was again the name of the game for Aitkin as the Gobblers smothered the Dragon offense from the start. They have given up just 182 yards of total offense in the first two games.
The Gobblers finally have a home game as they host a good Two Harbors team at 7 p.m.
The Agates bring a 2-0 record to town, beating up on Barnum 53-20 and edging Rock Ridge 13-12.
Aitkin 8 14 20 0 – 42
Pine City 0 0 0 8 – 8
