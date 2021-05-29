The Aitkin Gobblers and the McGregor Mercs each tallied eight first place finishes in Aitkin’s home invite May 18.
The Gobblers won the boys side with 216 points while the Mercs took second with 126 points.
Aitkin got a pair of firsts from Anton Roettele in the 100m hurdles in a time of 18.61 seconds and the high jump with a leap of 5 feet, 8 inches. He was also a part of the 4x100 relay with Mason Boyd, Jackson Cline and Craig Visnovec with a time of 50.99.
The Gobblers also won the 4x200 relay in 1:40.56 with Boyd, Jack Grell, Jacob Williams and Jaelend Williams. The 4x400 relay also won with Lucas Moen, Jacob Williams, Grell and Jaelend Williams running it in 4:02.11.
The other three Gobbler firsts went to Jacob Williams in the 200 in 24.57, Martin Henke in the discus with a throw of 87-7 and Tyler Franke in the pole vault reaching 5-6.
Drew Dean won three events for McGregor, the 100 in 11.78, the 400 in 55.13 and the shot put with a toss of 34-8. Harrison Nistler won two events – the long jump with a leap of 18-8 and the triple jump with a jump of 41-8, a new school record.
Parker Jackson won the 3,200 in 11:33.46, Max Sampson won the 1,600 in 5:33.37 and the Mercs 4x800 relay consisting of Nistler, Jacob Metzen, Dean and Grant Grams won in a time of 9:59.24.
On the girls side of the meet, Aitkin dominated the field with 248 points, easily outdistancing the field. Ogilvie was second with 99 points.
Teagan Piecek led the way for Aitkin with a trio of firsts, winning the 200 in 27.9, the long jump with a leap of 15-9 and the triple jump with a jump of 33-4.5.
Savannah Holm won the 100 hurdles in 17.35, Rae Nyberg won the 100 in 13.23, McKenzie Kollar won the 300 hurdles in 56.20 and Kira Hamilton won the 800 in 2:42.68.
The Gobblers also saw top spots go to Madelyn Strohmayer in the pole vault, leaping 6-6, Allie Ostrowski in the 3,200 in 14:42.54 and Izzy Long in the shot put with a toss of 26-10. The Gobblers won three relays – the 4x800 in 12:06.53 with Madison Hamilton, Mallory Leitinger, Allie and Emma Ostrowski, the 4x100 in 53.13 with Piecek, Nyberg, Charlotte Olesen and Kelsi Welle and the 4x400 in 4:35.04 with Madison Hamilton, Emma Ostrowski, Kollar and Nyberg.
McGregor picked up a first from their 4x200 relay team of Violet Brekke, Paige Dean, Emma Warner and Emma Henderson in 2:01.75 and Dean won the 400 in 1:06.17.
They picked up four seconds, two by Emma Warner in the 200 and the 1,600 and the 4x800 relay of Brekke, Dean, Warner and Henderson and 4x100 relay of Kylee Macedo, Amelia Seybold, Brekke and Vivian Barden.
Boys team scores
Aitkin 216
McGregor 126
LCA 77
Ogilvie 57
Girls team scores
Aitkin 248
Ogilvie 99
McGregor 72
LCA 30
McGregor squads second, fourth at home
The McGregor Mercs boys track team captured second place place in their nine team invitational at home May 20.
The Mercs picked up 108 points, with Barnum wining the meet with 119 points. Harrison Nistler led the way as he won the long jump with a jump of 18-10 and the triple jump with a leap of 38-0.
Drew Dean won the 400 in 56.03, had a third in the 100 and the 4x200 relay team of Nistler, Dean, Jacob Metzen and Grant Grams won in a time of 1:41.5.
The Mercs were fourth on the girls side with 58 points.
The Mercs’ only first was the 4x400 relay team of Violet Brekke, Emma Warner, Emma Henderson and Paige Dean. Warner was second in the 200 and Dean was third in the 400. The 4x200 relay team of Kylee Macedo, Amelia Seybold, Brekke and Vivian Barden was second, the 4x100 relay was second and the 4x800 relay was third.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.