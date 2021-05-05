The Pequot Lakes Patriots came to Aitkin April 27, and on a chilly afternoon, swept a pair of games from the Aitkin Gobbler softball team – handing the locals their first losses of the season.
The visitors won the opener 10-1, and won the nightcap by an 8-2 margin.
The Gobblers had a rough start in the opener picking up only three hits in the game. Ella Janzen was 2-3 and Camille Parenteau was 1-3 for the only Gobbler hits.
The Pats had a dozen hits off Kendall Ratz and took advantage of three Gobbler miscues in the field.
“We got off to a tough start in both games really,” said coach Donovan Daiker. “A couple of innings cost us a couple of wins.”
Game two saw the Patriots get off to another good start and held off the Gobblers to pick up the victory.
Aitkin had five hits in this one as Camryn Leiviska was 2-3 and Ally Ehnstrom, Megan Buchholz and Emma Skaj added a hit a piece.
Buchholz gave up only six hits in the game but Aitkin committed three errors again and those always seem to cost them.
“We continue to learn and when you look at our starters, we have four of the nine starters who were seventh and eighth graders the last time they played,” Daiker said.
Results from the Gobblers’ weekend games were not available by press deadline. The Gobblers return to action at Isle on May 6.
R H E
Pequot Lakes 10 12 0
Aitkin 1 3 3
LP Kendall Ratz
Aitkin 2 5 3
Pequot Lakes 8 6 0
LP Megan Buchholz
