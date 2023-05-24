Gobblers end team season, Individuals this week

Blaise Sanford and Wyatt Winter picked up wins in the loss to Cloquet.

The team season ended May 16 for the Aitkin Gobblers tennis team in a 5-2 loss to Cloquet on the ‘Jacks home court.

Aitkin finished the season with a record of 3-11.

