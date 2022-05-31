The Aitkin Gobblers captured a piece of the Mid-State Conference title with a doubleheader sweep of visiting Park Rapids May 20.
The Gobblers produced a pair of shutouts, winning 8-0 and 4-0, getting two great pitching performances along the way.
Zack Ehnstrom twirled a three-hitter on the opening game, walking one and striking out six. He threw just 73 pitches, 50 of them for strikes to move his record to 3-0 on the season.
The Gobblers got on the board in the first as Carson Kullhem and Ehnstrom hit doubles for a 1-0 lead. Three more in the second came by way of Tanner Hills reaching on an error, Kullhem being hit by a pitch, Ehnstrom rapping a double for two runs and James Erickson singled for a run. In the fourth, Dayton Hallaway walked, stole second and came home on a basehit from Hills. Another run scored in the fifth as Zack MacDonald walked, stole second and came home on a Gus Sanford single and a 6-0 lead. The final two runs came in the sixth as Hallaway opened with a double, Jackson MacDonald singled, a balk was called for one run and Cody Trotter brought home the last run with a single to left. Ehnstrom was 2-3 with three runs batted in and Hallaway was 1-2 and knocked in two runs.
Park Rapids 0 3 2
Aitkin 8 8 0
WP Zach Ehnstrom (3-0)
LP Noah Morris
Tanner Hills went the distance in game two giving up just three hits as well, while walking three and fanning five. He struggled a bit in the fifth and sixth but he induced double plays in both innings and both were started by shortstop Gus Sanford. They got all the runs they needed in the third inning. Erickson singled, Hills drew a walk, Carson dropped a perfect bunt single to load the bases and Zack MacDonald produced a double to score two runs. Landon Janzen followed with a double to plate the other two runs. Seven players had a hit for the Gobblers who upped their record to 12-2 with the win, 9-1 in the Mid-State.
Park Rapids 0 3 0
Aitkin 4 7 1
WP Tanner Hills (1-1)
LP D.J. Reichling
Coach Jeremy Janzen has been quiet about it but his 200th career coaching win is a big thing for his team who secured the historic win with an 11-0 win in Greenway, May 17.
Aitkin pounded out 13 hits, four by winning pitcher Carson Kullhem, as it won for the third time this week and moved its record to 10-2 on the season. Aitkin took a 2-0 lead after one as Kullhem singled, Zack MacDonald singled, Landon Janzen singled for a run, and Gus Sanford provided a sacrifice fly for the other run. In the second, it became 4-0 as Dayton Hallaway singled, Tanner Hills walked, Kullhem singled for his second hit, MacDonald walked forcing in one run and Janzen provided the second after being hit by a pitch. Two more runs in the third made it 6-0 as Craig Ashton reached on an error, Hallaway was hit by a pitch, Hills singled for one and a double steal gave the Gobblers another run. A four-run fourth made it 10-0. MacDonald singled, Janzen singled, Sanford reached on an error, Ashton cleared the bases with a double and then he scored on another error. The final run of the game came in the fifth as Kullhem singled and later in the inning came home on a Gus Sanford single. Kullhem held the opposition to just one hit while walking just one and striking out five batters. He threw just 56 pitches, 37 for strikes.
Aitkin 11 13 0
Greenway/Nash 0 1 2
WP Carson Kullhem (3-0)
LP M. Numeyer
The Aitkin Gobbler baseball team flexed its muscles in a doubleheader sweep of visiting Staples/Motley May 16 winning games of 23-0 and 18-2, upping its record to 9-2 on the season.
In the opener, Aitkin was all over the Cardinals scoring three in the first, nine in the second, seven in the third and four more in the fourth. The Gobblers got a nice pitching performance from Jesse Goettig who gave up just one hit in his four innings of work, striking out five and walking just one. He was pleased with his work for the day, “I was able to locate my breaking pitches much better than the last game. It’s nice to get a bunch of runs right away. It takes some of the pressure off.” Eli Christy pitched the final inning and fanned two.
Carson Kullhem led off the Gobblers, first with a line drive home run to right and after singles by Landon Janzen and Gus Sanford, Craig Ashton smashed a triple for a 3-0 lead. The second inning was highlighted by several walks and hits by Zack Ehnstrom and Tanner Hills and a moonshot two-run homer by Janzen, his third of the season. Ashton, Dayton Hallaway, Jackson MacDonald, Hills, Kullhem and Zack MacDonald produced hits in a seven-run third for a 19-0 lead. Two more walks, and hits from Sanford, Cody Trotter and Jake Anderson brought home four more to make the final 23-0. Six Gobblers had at least two hits: Kullhem, Janzen, Sanford, Ashton, Ehnstrom and Hills with Janzen and Hills each driving in three. Sanford was the only Gobbler in the lineup without a run batted in but he scored four runs to lead the locals.
Staples/Motley 0 2 5
Aitkin 23 17 1
WP Jake Goettig (2-1)
LP Joe Tyrell
Game two was more of the same for the Gobblers. Cardinal starter, Joe Griffin Bettis, kept the locals off balance a bit to start the game but eventually they were able to time him better and jump out in front.
Janzen and Hallaway drove in runs in the first for a 3-0 lead and after a quiet second they blew the game open with 11 runs in the third. Kullhem, MacDonald, Ehnstrom, Janzen and Hallaway produced five straight hits and before the inning was over it was 14-0. James Erickson also had a hit in the inning and a couple of wild pitches helped the cause as well. The final four runs came in the fourth as Ehnstrom, Christy, Sanford and Jackson MacDonald all drove in runs. Jake Anderson went 3-2/3, walked two and fanned six to pick up the win. John McGuire got the last four outs for the Gobblers. Kullhem, Janzen and Hallaway all had three hits apiece while Ehnstrom was 2-3.
Staples/Motley 2 5 2
Aitkin 18 16 2
WP Jake Anderson (3-0)
LP Griffin Bettis
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.