The Aitkin Gobblers traveled to Detroit Lakes May 27, hammering the Lakers by scores of 24-2 and 15-9.
The two wins gave Aitkin a 10-10 regular season record, one of its best in the last 10 years. The Gobblers also won four of their last five games.
Aitkin hit five home runs in the twin-bill – four in the second game – all two-run round-trippers.
In the opener Ally Ehnstrom hit a grand slam, her first of two homers on the day. Kendall Ratz got the win in the first game, giving up just four hits. Sarah McMillan had three hits in the game and Ella Janzen and Ehnstrom each had two.
In the nightcap Aitkin scored four runs in the first and never looked back. Camille Parenteau and Ehnstrom each had three hits and three runs batted in and Courtney Gabrio had two hits.
Megan Buchholz picked up the win on the mound, giving up 12 hits but her offense got the job done. The Gobblers’ home runs came from Ehnstrom, Parenteau (2) and Camryn Leiviska. Ehnstrom had 11 RBIs in the two games.
“Our bats really came alive the past four games,” said coach Donovan Daiker. “Hopefully we can carry that into the playoffs. I’m not sure Aitkin has ever had four home runs in a game before but it was really fun to see.”
After dropping an ugly 8-4 game to Moose Lake-Willow River May 25, the Gobblers celebrated senior night by beating the Staples-Motley Cardinals twice May 26. The Gobblers won the opener 15-0, with McMillan going 4-4 and Leiviska and Buchholz each picking up three hits.
Ehnstrom knocked in three while Leiviska, Buchholz, McMillan and Maddie Buisman each drove in a pair of runs. Ratz got the win on the mound, giving up just two hits in the game.
The Gobblers scored five runs in the first inning of the second game as they rolled to a 13-3 victory. Ehnstrom and Gabrio each had three hits in the win while Buchholz and Gabrio knocked in three runs apiece. Buchholz picked up the win, giving up eight hits.
Moose Lake-Willow River came to town on May 25 and dropped an 8-4 loss on the Gobblers. Janzen, Ehnstrom and Buchholz each had two hits as they outhit the Lakers 10-8 but four errors hurt the Gobblers.
Moose Lake-Willow River 8 8 0
Aitkin 4 10 4
LP Megan Buchholz
Aitkin 13 11 1
Staples-Motley 3 8 4
WP Megan Buchholz
Staples-Motley 0 2 4
Aitkin 15 18 0
WP Kendall Ratz
Detroit Lakes 9 12 5
Aitkin 15 11 3
WP Megan Buchholz
Aitkin 24 12 1
Detroit Lakes 2 4 5
WP Kendall Ratz
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.