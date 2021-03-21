The Aitkin Gobblers took to the road on March 8, traveling to Esko hoping to pick up a big win on the road but the Eskomos had other ideas as they recorded a 69-54 victory.
The game was close throughout but Esko scored down the stretch and got away with the win.
The big news for Aitkin in this game came at the 1:24 mark of the first half, as Hunter Nissen buried a 3-pointer to go over the 1,000-point mark for his career. He finished with 18 to lead Aitkin but was held to a pair of free throws in the second half.
Following Nissen in scoring was Owen Hagen and Jaelend Williams each with nine, Gus Sanford with seven, Zach MacDonald with six and Landon Janzen with five.
Nissen scored 25 points to lead four Gobblers in double figures as the Aitkin Gobblers picked off Park Rapids on their home court March 11, 64-50, giving the Gobblers the sweep over the Panthers.
Gus Sanford joined Nissen with 12, Owen Hagen had 10 and Zach MacDonald added 10 as the Gobblers improved to 8-7 on the season.
Aitkin finished off the regular season against a good Nevis team March 11 at the Aitkin High School gym and although they played a great defensive game they came out on the short end of a 51-46 loss.
That ended the regular season at 8-8 while the Tigers, ranked third in Class A, finished 16-2.
Nevis started quick leading 6-0 before Nissen scored for Aitkin. It was 8-2 when Nissen and Williams hit treys and it was 8-8.
It was a six-point lead for Nevis at the break.
There was 12:00 left when Landon Janzen floated a lob to Sanford for an easy bucket and it was a one possession game at 36-33. The Tigers kept up the pressure and led by seven when Zach MacDonald hit a three to close it to 40-36.
The teams traded hoops but Nissen hit a three and MacDonald buried his second trey of the half and suddenly it was 45-44 Tigers. They called two timeouts trying to get the ball inbounded and when they did the Gobblers had to foul.
Derek Lindow stepped up and hit two from the charity stripe, the second being his 1,000th career point. Nissen scooted up the lane to make it a 47-46 game but the Tigers made four more free throws to keep the Gobblers at bay.
Coach Scott Stanfield liked his team’s effort despite the loss.
“I thought we played great on the defensive end,” he said. “We’ve played our best basketball in long stretches during the season. Every kid has gotten better every game we’ve played.”
Nissen led the Gobblers with 20 while Hagen had eight, Sanford had seven, MacDonald had six, Williams had three and Janzen had two.
The Gobblers were seeded 10th in the upcoming Minnesota State High School League Section 7AA boys tourney and were scheduled to open the postseason at Crosby-Ironton Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Aitkin 32 22 – 54
Esko 35 34 – 69
Aitkin 39 25 – 64
Park Rapids 30 20 – 50
Nevis 28 23 – 51
Aitkin 24 22 – 46
