The Aitkin Gobbler volleyball team traveled to Mora for a tournament Oct. 2, splitting four matches on the day.
The Gobblers defeated Becker and Mora while dropping matches to Hudson and Hermantown.
“The very best we’ve played all year,” said coach Julie Asmus. “We were in almost every game and played hard. The girls had a lot of smiles.
“Even the games we lost, they said it almost felt like they won,” she added. “They played so hard.”
Playing best-of-three matches, the Gobblers beat Becker 25-22, 21-25, 25-9, lost to Hermantown 25-17, 25-20, lost to Hudson 25-21, 25-15 and downed Mora 25-16, 25-20.
Against Becker, Rae Nyberg had 11 kills, while Jessica Much added 13 digs and Maddie Hamilton 20 set assists.
Against Hermantown, Hamilton had 11 set assists with Much adding eight digs and Lauren Ratz adding six kills. Both Nyberg and Ratz had six kills against Hudson, Much had 13 set assists and six digs.
Against Mora, Nyberg and Ratz led with seven kills apiece, Hamilton had 19 set assists and Much had another eight digs.
“They all stayed positive all day and up beat,” Asmus said. “We worked well as a team, it was a fun day for us.”
The Gobblers took on a Detroit Lakes team that boasted a half-dozen players at 5 foot, 10 inches or taller, and the Lakers coasted to a 25-8, 25-14, 25-18 victory Sept. 30 at the AHS gym.
Set one lasted just 14 minutes as the Lakers busted out to a big early lead.
“We started out flat and panicked a bit,” Asmus said. “We were a little startled by their size.”
Set two started pretty much the same way as game one as the Lakers jumped out to an 8-2 lead. Much played a nice tip to make it 10-4 and the Gobblers actually closed the gap to 15-11 when the Lakers made a 5-0 run for a 20-11 lead.
Set three was the best of the night for Aitkin. They jumped out 5-0 thanks to the serving of Izzy Long but Grace Gunderson ran eight straight points to put the Lakers in front. Aitkin battled hard in this game as they tied it at 9-9 on a slam down the line by Nyberg.
It was 14-11 Lakers when Nyberg made a block to make it 14-12. That was as close as Aitkin would get the rest of the way and the Lakers had the victory.
“We were able to come together and have a much better set in the third,” Asmus said. “We started to communicate and encouraging each other. We need to find a way to start that way”.
Much led the Gobblers with 16 digs but the rest of the stats came up short. Nyberg had four kills and Kayla VanSanten had three. Hamilton had five set assists and two aces.
The Gobblers travel to Park Rapids Thursday, Oct. 7.
