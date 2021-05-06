Logan Olson won his fourth game of the season and the Aitkin Gobblers rapped out eight hits as they won the opening game of the Hinckley-Finlayson Invite May 1, beating St. Anthony Village 11-1.
In the second game, Esko edged out the Gobblers, 4-3.
Olson went five innings giving up a run on just two hits while striking out 11 and walking just one batter.
Coach Jeremy Janzen liked his hurler’s stats.
“Logan pitched well and our offense came alive,” Janzen said. “It was a good win. Great control on the mound.”
The Gobblers ended things in the fifth with seven runs. Olson reached on an error, Jake Ince doubled to left, Joey Simonson walked, and Hunter Hills was hit by a pitch to plate one run.
Owen Miller then hit a shot to short that was booted, scoring two runs making it 7-1. Dayton Hallaway singled for another run and after Caiden Kjelstrom walked, Olson unloaded the bases with a double and ended the game.
Ince and Hills each had a pair of hits, while Olson and Miller each knocked in three runs and Hills brought two runs across.
The second game of the Hinckley invite was a dandy and one that the Gobblers led 3-1 going into the seventh.
That was when the fun stopped, as Caleb Haugen took a 1-2 pitch deep with two teammates aboard to give Esko a 4-3 victory over Aitkin and give the Gobblers a split of the two games.
The Gobblers took a 2-1 lead in the third when Hunter Nissen singled and stole second. Olson singled to score Nissen, and after reaching third, scored on a passed ball. Aitkin made it 3-1 in the fourth as Hills tripled to left and later scored on a single by Miller.
The two teams went scoreless until the final frame when Haugen supplied his heroics. The Gobblers had a chance in the bottom of the seventh and had Caiden Kjelstrom at third but a groundout ended the contest.
Aitkin, now 6-4, outhit the Eskomos 8-6 and both teams played flawless in the field. Joey Simonson went the first six innings for the Gobblers giving up one run on three hits, striking out three and walking four. Logan Olson walked one and gave up the game-winner in the seventh. Hills and Nissen had two hits a piece to lead Aitkin.
In a doubleheader April 27, the Gobblers swept Pequot Lakes, winning by scores of 15-6 and 9-0.
Aitkin used a seven run sixth inning in game one to roll to the win then got a great pitching performance from Olson in the nightcap for the sweep.
Carson Kullhem got the win on the hill as he threw 2 2/3 innings, striking out two and not issuing a walk. Joey Simonson went the first 3 1/3 giving up just three hits and four runs while fanning seven.
In the second game, Olson gave up a single in the first inning and that was it for the Patriots as he didn’t issue a walk and fanned six in the five inning complete game. He threw only 42 pitches in the win.
It was a tale of two completely different games April 29, as the Detroit Lakes Lakers came to town and swept the Gobblers 13-11 and 3-2, respectively.
The first game was simply a wild affair as both teams used six errors and 11 walks to put runs on the board. Caiden Kjelstrom started for the Gobblers and threw 77 pitches in the game and took the loss. He allowed 10 runs on eight hits, walked three and fanned two batters.
Game two was quite a different game. Although the Lakers committed another five errors in the game, Aitkin mustered only a seventh-inning single by Joey Simonson.
It was quite a week and Janzen sized up the six games.
“I thought we turned the corner at Hinckley,” Janzen said. “We got our SWAG back (Strength When Adversity Grows). We just have to finish games, we fear no one.”
Aitkin takes on Pine City Thursday at Woock Field at 6:30 p.m. The lights will be dedicated prior to the game and donors from the community will be recognized in a brief ceremony. A donor recognition sign will be unveiled as well.
R H E
STNH 1 2 3
Aitkin 11 8 0
WP Logan Olson (4-1)
LP Weston Russell
Esko 4 6 0
Aitkin 3 8 0
WP Caleb Haugen
LP Logan Olson (4-2)
Aitkin 15 17 0
Pequot Lakes 6 4 1
WP Carson Kullhem (1-0)
Pequot Lakes 0 1 3
Aitkin 9 8 0
WP Logan Olson (3-1)
Detroit Lakes 13 12 6
Aitkin 11 9 6
LP Caiden Kjelstrom (0-1)
Aitkin 2 1 2
Detroit Lakes 3 5 5
LP Jesse Goettig (0-1)
