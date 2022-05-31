Sophie Snyder knocked in Ailie Kullhem in the bottom of the sixth inning and Megan Buchholz sent the Mora Mustangs down 1-2-3 in the seventh as the Aitkin Gobblers softball team stayed alive in the Section 7A tournament with a 2-1 victory in Cloquet, May 26.
Buchholz went the distance striking out three and walking none as the Gobblers moved to 10-10 on the season. She threw 74 pitches, 56 of them for strikes. Trailing 1-0 in the fifth, Bailey Gabrio singled and Alaina Hagestuen drove her home with a double to tie it at 1-1. Aitkin had just four hits, one each by Snyder, Gabrio, Hagestuen and Abby Palm. The win sent the Gobblers to Grand Rapids May 31.
Mora 1 6 0
Aitkin 2 4 1
WP Megan Buchholz (8-5)
LP Lauren Kohlgraf
Eveleth-Gilbert scored four runs in the first inning and handed the Aitkin Gobblers a 5-1 loss in the second round of the Section 7A tournament. Buchholz started and took the loss for the Gobblers, walking three and striking out two. She threw 85 pitches, 54 for strikes. The offense had seven hits but managed only one run, scoring in the fifth as Abby Palm, Ella Janzen and Buchholz all singled and Kortney Lamke delivered a sacrifice fly for the lone run. Janzen was 3-3, Buchholz was 2-3 and Ailie Kullhem and Palm each had one hit for Aitkin. Aitkin fell to 9-10.
Eveleth/Gilbert 5 7 0
Aitkin 1 7 0
WP Lydia Delich
LP Megan Buchholz (7-5)
Aitkin made the best of the first playoff home game in six years by beating North Lakes 16-1 in opening round action of the Section 7A tournament.
Ella Janzen was 4-4 with two runs batted in, Camille Parenteau was 1-2 for a pair of runs batted in and Bailey Gabrio was 2-3. Buchholz got the win going three innings, giving up a run, striking out three and walking one. Kendall Ratz pitched a scoreless fourth inning.
Aitkin got on the board with a run in the first on a double from Janzen and a single by Lamke. The team put the game away with eight runs in the second. Gabrio had a triple, Hagestuen singled for a run, Kullhem walked and Janzen hit a single for a run. A wild pitch scored another run. Lamke reached on an error and a passed ball scored another, Buchholz and Sophie Snyder doubled, Parenteau brought two home with a single and a passed ball scored the final run. Aitkin scored five more in the third as Kullhem was hit by a pitch, Janzen doubled for a run and stole home for a second, Buchholz reached base and Hannah Jones ran for her and scored on a passed ball. Parenteau walked, Gabrio and Abby Palm singled to load the bases, a passed ball scored the final two runs. Aitkin picked up two in the fourth as Janzen singled, Kendall Ratz was hit by a pitch and Snyder ripped a double to score both runs with Hannah Jones running for Ratz.
North Lakes 1 3 3
Aitkin 16 12 0
WP Megan Buchholz (7-4)
LP B. Franco
