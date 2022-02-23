The visiting Detroit Lakes Lakers raced out to a 15-0 lead to start the game and went on to a 76-42 victory over the Aitkin Gobblers Feb. 17.
Aitkin got only three shots off against a tough Laker defense on the first three minutes plus and didn’t score until Ella Janzen hit a three-pointer at the 13:15 mark of the half.
The Lakers led 17-3 when Rae Nyberg hit a free thow and it was 24-4 when she hit another from the free throw line. Abby Larson made it 24-5 before Janzen hit another three and Sara Thompson hit a basket to cut it to 24-10.
The Lakers ran another 15 before Abby Palm drove the lane for a duece making it 39-10. The Gobblers scored 13 of the final 19 points of the half.
Palm hit another runner, Sophie Snyder hit a free throw, Nyberg scored two from the line, Palm scored again then Janzen and Palm nailed threes before a couple of hoops by the Lakers made it a 45-23 led at the break.
The second half saw the Lakers expand the lead and get the game to running time with about seven minutes to go.
Emma Skaj, Thompson and Ailie Kullhem all had buckets before Janzen and Palm combined to score the final six points of the game for the Gobblers as they fell to 6-17 on the season.
Aitkin has lost 12 straight games. Coach Mike Reem remains undaunted, “I really think we are getting better every game. We do something better each game and the girls are continuing to work hard to get better. Some nights it’s just little things but I’m confident we are going the right direction.”
Janzen led the Gobblers with 15 on the night while Palm had a nice game, scoring 13. The scoring dropped off dramatically after that with Thompson and Nyberg scoring four each, Skaj scoring three, Kullhem had two and Snyder had a free throw.
Aitkin was 7-13 while the Lakers were 15-20.
Detroit Lakes 45 31 76
Aitkin 23 19 42
The Aitkin Gobbler girls basketball team saw its shooting woes continue in a 57-37 loss at Moose Lake/Willow River Feb. 14.
Aitkin shot just 26% from the field and had too many turnovers as it lost its 11th straight game.
Emma Skaj had another good night, scoring 14 points while Ella Janzen had 10 points followed by Sophie Snyder with four, Jilly Cline and Emma Jacobson each had three, Sara Thompson had two and Camilla Parenteau had a free throw to complete the scoring. Snyder led the Gobblers with nine rebounds while Janzen and Abby Palm each had seven.
Aitkin was 6-9 from the free throw line while the Rebels were 9-11.
