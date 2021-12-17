Landon Janzen scored 15 points for the Aitkin Gobblers at Moose Lake-
Willow River on Dec.10 but the scoring fell off quickly as the locals dropped their third game in a row to start the season, the latest a 78-47 loss.
The Rebels led at the break by 19 and kept the Gobblers at bay the rest of the way. Jaelend Williams chipped in with eight while Gus Sanford added five, Zach MacDonald, Alex Palm, Blaise Sanford and Micah Lane all had four. Braedyn Smith had three and Eli Christy had two points to complete the scoring. The Rebels hit 12-19 from the free throw line while Aitkin was 6-14.
Coach Scott Stanfield knows his team will be better, “We probably played the toughest three game stretch of our season the first two weeks. Mora and Moose Lake both had some serious size and that gave us some problems. Playing back-to-back is always tough but our kids are learning how to cope with that and they are working hard. We’re a good group and they are gaining confidence every game. Our shooting will improve with time and although we’re 0-3 right now we know that playing tough teams right away will just make us better as the season goes on. It’s how you are playing in February that means something, the rest is a learning process. We’ll be just fine.”
Aitkin 22 25 47
Moose Lake-Willow River 41 37 78
The Aitkin Gobbler boys basketball team hosted Mora in its home opener on Dec. 9 and ended up on the short end of a 64-42 score to drop to 0-2 on the season.
Alex Palm led the Gobblers with nine points while Eli Christy was next with eight, along with Jaelend Williams. Zach MacDonald added six, Gus Sanford had five, Landon Janzen had three, Micah Lane had two and Breckyn Williams had one point. Aitkin was 7-14 from the free throw line and Mora was 10-16.
Mora 26 38 64
Aitkin 19 23 42
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.