The Aitkin Gobblers and new coach Mike Reem took on a good Pillager Huskies team on Nov. 30 at the Aitkin High School gym and suffered a 69-32 defeat in the season opener. The Huskies opened up a big lead at the half and although the second half was much closer the lead was too big and the Gobblers came up short. Two of the biggest problems for the Gobblers were the fact they committed 25 turnovers and shot just 21% from the field, two stats that really hindered the locals in past seasons as well and something Aitkin will have to improve on as the season moves on.
Aitkin had seven players in the scoring column but needs a little more from everybody. Camille Parenteau led the way with nine points followed by Jill Cline and Rae Nyberg each with six, Abby Palm and Sara Thompson each with four and Ella Janzen and Emma Skaj each with two. Parenteau led with eight rebounds while Nyberg and Janzen each had seven. The Gobblers were 17-32 from the field while the Huskies were 16-24.
Pillager 48 21 69
Aitkin 17 15 32
GOBBLER GIRLS BEAT STORM
The Aitkin Gobbler girls basketball team started the second half on a 16-0 run to open up a fairly close game and went on to defeat the Northland Storm at home Dec. 3, 56-32 to even their record at 1-1 on the season. Ella Janzen led the way for the Gobblers with 18 points including five threes, four in the first half as the locals got out to 24-15 lead at the break. Annika Spangler led the Storm with nine points.
Spangler gave the Storm a quick 2-0 lead but Rae Nyberg tied it and an Emma Skaj free throw put Aitkin ahead 3-2. Spangler scored again for a 4-3 lead and after Skaj tied it, Lainee Spangler gave the Storm its last lead of the game 5-4. Janzen buried a three from the corner and after a timeout Spangler picked up her third foul at the 13:05 mark. Abby Palm made it 9-5, then Camille Parenteau scored off a dandy pass from Ailie Kullhem. After a Tatum Peterson free throw made it 11-6 Janzen nailed two more threes and it was 16-6. Soon after Nyberg hit three buckets and a free throw and Parenteau concluded the half with a traditional three-point play and a 32-17 Gobbler lead.
Aitkin blew the Storm away with a big start to the second half. Janzen and Kullhem hit threes, Nyberg scored twice, Jilly Cline hit a bucket, Sara Thompson scored and after a Storm timeout, Skaj hit a pair of baskets and it was 50-20. Only a free throw by Lainee Spangler and a hoop by Annika Spangler interrupted a 22-3 Gobbler run. The Storm ended the game on a 12-2 run making the final 56-32. The Gobblers had a rough night at the foul line hitting just 6-17 while the Storm was 11-20.
Janzen led Aitkin with 18, while Nyberg added 16, Parenteau had seven, Skaj had six along with nine boards, Kullhem had three and Cline, Palm and Thompson all had two points. Annika Spangler had nine to lead the Storm while Kaya Neary and Lainee Spangler each had five, Bele Dunham had three, Ally Welk, Joie Koran and Ava Smith each had two and Ruby Blouth, Saige Ahonen, Tatum Peterson and Shaley Pearson all had a free throw. Coach Mike Reem liked the effort, “We got everything going in this game, I think we came back from the opening loss and played with more confidence. We played great defense and got them running and we are pretty quick. We were more prepared mentally.”
The Storm who saw its record fall to 0-2, got into some foul trouble and played much of the game without their big post player Annika Spangler, something Coach Stacey Johnson took upon herself, “I thought she had just two fouls and when she got her third I was one behind and it was actually her fourth just eight minutes into the game, that’s on me for not getting her out of there. She played much better in the second half when she knew she couldn’t afford another foul. I can’t ask for anything more than 100% out of my kids and they gave me that. Sometimes it just isn’t enough.”
Northland 17 15 32
Aitkin 32 24 56
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.