The Aitkin Gobbler baseball team banged out 19 hits May 20 as the Gobblers blasted the visiting Deer River Warriors 18-1 at Woock Field.
Aitkin scored seven runs in the second and five more in the third to move their record to 13-4 entering the final week of the regular season.
Gus Sanford, Caiden Kjelstrom and Jesse Goettig combined to hold the Warriors to just two hits while six Gobblers had multiple-hit games in the victory.
The Gobblers scored three in the first on a double by Hunter Nissen, a single by Jake Ince, a hit from Landon Janzen and a double from Hunter Hills. Aitkin plated seven in the second, helped by singles from Nissen, Owen Miller, Sanford and Dayton Hallaway plus a sacrifice fly by Hunter Hills.
Deer River scored its lone run in the third but Aitkin followed that up by scoring five more runs.
Tanner Hills and Janzen both singled and Anton Kalk doubled to right for a pair of runs. Joey Simonson walked and Sanford doubled to center.
Jackson MacDonald flied to right for a run and Kjelstrom singled for another to make it 15-1.
Aitkin scored its final three runs in the fourth as Goettig singled, Tony Petrick singled, MacDonald walked, Sanford drew a walk for one run and Kjelstrom singled to bring home the final two runs.
Janzen had three hits to lead the offense and he had plenty of help. Kjelstrom, Nissen, Ince, Sanford and Hallaway all had two hits while Kjelstrom knocked in three and Nissen, Hunter Hills, Kalk, Sanford and MacDonald each knocked in a pair of runs.
Deer River 1 2 0
Aitkin 18 19 0
WP Caiden Kjelstrom
